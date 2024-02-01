Gary Anetsberger Joins Allant Group's Board of Directors

Financial Services Industry Leader to Further Drive Company's Growth Period

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allant Group LLC, a data activation solution provider, is pleased to announce Gary Anetsberger has joined the company's Board of Directors. This appointment advances essential industry leadership helping usher in a new era for Allant Group as it brings to market new proprietary technology and access to data that disrupts the current industry rules.

Mr. Anetsberger currently serves as Executive Chairman for Inspira Financial (fka Millennium Trust), where he continues to play a key role in the company's vision and evolution. His 40 year career in the financial services industry has been driven by uncovering opportunities, propelling business growth, and managing change.

"Allant's combined 25 years of serving sophisticated data-driven consumer marketers is driving future opportunities to extend its high-performance data activation platform and audience marketplace (AMP+) into many critical business applications," said Mr. Anetsberger. "I am excited to be part of unlocking Allant's full potential of bringing faster, cheaper, and more scalable data activation to their clients."

Mr. Anetsberger adds, "Allant addresses an immediate problem direct-to-consumer marketers are having in the Financial Services, Insurance, and Healthcare industries that are spending billions on stubbornly slow, manual, and expensive legacy processes. I am eager to help position Allant's dedicated data activation technology as being mission critical for these industries."

Michael Fisher, CEO of Allant Group adds, "Gary's appointment to the Allant board further strengthens our vision of extending our unbundled data activation technology beyond consumer-focused marketing organizations. His experience in Financial Services organizations and excitement for this role is infectious as we drive positive net revenue retention amongst our clients and increase our valuation multiple by several-fold for our shareholders."

Before his role as Executive Chairman, Mr. Anetsberger was CEO of Inspira Financial. There, he led the strategic vision of the company and positioned the firm's financial wellness platform – Health, Wealth, Retirement, and Benefits Solutions – for significant growth. He also worked closely with the Board of Directors, the senior leadership team, and more than 1,000 employees, serving over seven million clients, representing $62 Billion in assets.



Prior to joining Inspira Financial, Mr. Anetsberger served as chief administrative officer for ABN AMRO Asset Management and Stein Roe Mutual Funds, and also worked as a senior manager at KPMG. Mr. Anetsberger is a Certified Public Accountant®, and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Illinois CPA Society. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Illinois State University and a certificate in financial planning from DePaul University.

About Allant Group

Allant Group is the data activation engine powering the analytical solutions behind successful customer journeys. We give enterprise organizations a competitive advantage by unlocking the combined power of data, analytics, customer experience management, martech integration, and strategic consulting services to better inform business decisions and activities. This knowledge delivers individualized and nurturing lifecycle experiences that secure a stronger relationship between brand and customer.

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Allant is a privately held company serving North American clients. For more information, visit https://www.allantgroup.com/.

