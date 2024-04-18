Gary Brecka Assumes Leadership Role as Chair of Once Upon a Coconut's Health and Wellness Board

ORLANDO, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Coconut, a leading provider of premium coconut water, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Brecka as the new Chair of its Health and Wellness Board. With his extensive experience in the industry and commitment to promoting holistic well-being, Brecka is poised to lead the company into a new era of growth and innovation.

Brecka brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. With a background in health and wellness spanning over two decades, he has demonstrated a strong passion for improving people's lives through natural products and sustainable practices. His leadership style emphasizes collaboration, creativity, and a dedication to fostering a culture of well-being within the organization and beyond.

"I am honored to join Once Upon a Coconut as Chair of the Health and Wellness Board," said Brecka. "I believe in the power of holistic health solutions and am excited to work with the team to further our mission of providing high-quality coconut water-based products that support the well-being of our customers."

Under Brecka's leadership, Once Upon a Coconut aims to enhance customer experiences and strengthen its commitment to wellness. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the company is poised to continue its growth trajectory and make a positive impact on the health and wellness industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary Brecka to Once Upon a Coconut as Chair of our Health and Wellness Board," said John Chiroando, CEO of Once Upon a Coconut. "His leadership, vision, and passion for holistic health align perfectly with our company values, and we are confident he will play a pivotal role in driving our strategic initiatives forward."

As Once Upon a Coconut looks to the future, Brecka's appointment signals a commitment to excellence and a dedication to empowering individuals to live their healthiest, happiest lives.

About Once Upon A Coconut

Once Upon A Coconut is dedicated to delivering the highest quality coconut water while sharing the enchanting story of its origin. From the tropical groves to your taste buds, Once Upon A Coconut takes consumers on a journey through taste, story, and mission. Committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing, the brand seeks to make a positive impact on the world while providing a refreshing and delightful experience. For more information, visit https://onceuponacoconut.com/.

