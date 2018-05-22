Gary D. Schwartz, MD, establishes concierge practice in collaboration with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

Gary D. Schwartz is board certified in internal medicine and has been in private practice for twenty years. Dr. Schwartz completed his internal medicine residency at The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now Rutgers New Jersey Medical School) at Hackensack University Medical Center. As a medical student, Dr. Schwartz conducted his clinical training in London, England.

Dr. Schwartz has been involved in healthcare since the age of 18. He worked on an ambulance as an EMT in Brooklyn. He became a Registered Nurse (RN) and worked in the emergency room before further pursuing his medical degree. Dr. Schwartz is a Senior Attending in the Department of Internal Medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center and an Attending at Holy Name Medical Center. Dr. Schwartz has a passion for primary care, preventative medicine, and is known for being a premier diagnostician.

By collaborating with CCPHP, Dr. Schwartz will be able to continue to provide his patients with outstanding, personalized care through a flexible membership model that will allow: same-day and next-day appointments, extended office visits, enhanced connectivity to over 50,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, the innovative and personalized SENS Solution® Health Coaching program, and more.

"Enhanced connectivity, without barriers, with the ultimate goal for both me and my patients," said Dr. Schwartz. "To reach this goal I have collaborated with CCPHP."

"CCPHP is pleased to announce the addition of another leading physician to our roster of top concierge physicians," said Dean McElwain, President of CCPHP. "CCPHP is excited to collaborate with Dr. Schwartz, to provide an exceptional and personalized care experience for our Members."

