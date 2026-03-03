Gary Lambert, Former CPV CEO, Joins ArcLight

Former CEO of Competitive Power Ventures Joins as Senior Advisor Focused on Strategic Initiatives

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners ("ArcLight"), a leading infrastructure investor, has appointed former Competitive Power Ventures ("CPV") CEO Gary Lambert as a Senior Advisor to help drive strategic initiatives with a focus on AI-related infrastructure opportunities.

Gary Lambert (PRNewsfoto/ArcLight Capital Partners)

Mr. Lambert co-founded CPV more than 25 years ago and was a Board Member since inception, as well as CEO for nearly a decade. Under his leadership, CPV became a successful, large-scale power development and asset management company having developed, constructed, sold, financed, and operated over 17 GWs of power assets including natural gas as well as renewable wind and solar. At CPV, Mr. Lambert successfully raised capital at both the corporate and project level for numerous major thermal and renewable energy infrastructure projects, as well as oversaw the management of thousands of megawatts of electricity generation assets through partnerships with institutional, strategic, and private equity players. Mr. Lambert stepped down in January as Executive Vice Chairman of CPV, a position he held for the last year.

"I am excited to take this next step and partner with ArcLight. Having worked with the firm in a number of ways over the years, I believe it is one of the most innovative, credible, and capable power infrastructure investors, operators and developers in the industry," said Mr. Lambert. "With their expertise, execution track record, capabilities and partnerships, I believe they are one of only a few that can navigate the power markets to provide customized, expedited, large-scale power solutions dictated by today's complex market."

"Gary brings to ArcLight a significant amount of power operating and power development expertise, which are proving critical to enabling AI and data center related infrastructure and electrification needs more broadly," said Angelo Acconcia, President of ArcLight. "His extensive experience complements the already deep bench of capabilities, people, and resources ArcLight has today as one of the largest operators and developers of power infrastructure in North America."

ArcLight's Senior Advisor team includes former CEO of PJM ISO Andrew Ott, former Vistra CEO Curt Morgan, former Kinder Morgan CEO Steve Kean, former Chairman & CEO of DTE Energy Gerry Anderson, former CEO of Toronto Hydro Anthony Haines, former Entergy Chairman & CEO Leo Denault, and former CEO of InterGen Carlos Riva.

About ArcLight

ArcLight is a leading infrastructure investor which has been investing in critical electrification infrastructure since its founding in 2001. ArcLight has owned, controlled or operated over ~65 GW of assets and 47,000 miles of electric and gas transmission and storage infrastructure representing $80 billion of enterprise value. ArcLight has a long and proven history of value-added investing across its core investment sectors including power, hydro, solar, wind, battery storage, electric transmission and natural gas transmission and storage infrastructure to support the growing need for power, reliability, security, and sustainability. ArcLight's team employs an operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house strategic, technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's ~2,000-person asset management partner. For more information, please visit www.arclight.com. References to "ArcLight" herein refers to ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC and/or its managed investment vehicles, as the context requires.

