Gas Chromatography market size to grow by USD 1.04 billion, Analysing market growth in consumables and accessories segment, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas chromatography market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.04 billion at a CAGR of 7.14% between 2022 and 2027. The market share growth in the consumables and accessories segment will be significant during the forecast period. Utilized across industries including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and environmental testing, this sector specializes in separating volatile mixtures for purity and contamination analysis, as well as component and compositional testing of crude oil. Techniques like flame ionization detection (FID) and electron capture detection (ECD) are gaining popularity due to their sensitivity in monitoring residual solvents in APIs. The market is expected to grow driven by demand for advanced API detection techniques in drug formulations. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Chromatography Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany

Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global gas chromatography market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional Companies. A few prominent Companies that offer gas chromatography in the market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Bruker Corp., Chromatec SDO JSC, Chromtech GmbH, DataApex Ltd., Ellutia Ltd., GERSTEL GmbH Co.KG, GL Sciences Inc., LECO Corp., Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Restek Corp., Rigaku Corp., SCION Instruments NL BV, Shimadzu Corp., Scientific Repair Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Company Offerings -

Agilent Technologies Inc - The company offers products such as Intuvo 9000 Gc system, 8890 Gc system, and 990 Micro Gc system.

Avantor Inc. - The company offers gac chromatography products such as Hichrom HI 1301 Gc column and Hichrom Linear 2 ways glass press fit connectors.

For details on the Company and its offerings – Request a sample report

Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Consumables, accessories, and Instruments), End-user (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, Food and beverages, Academic and research institutes, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)).

North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Within North America , the United States leads as the largest market, benefiting from numerous food and beverage companies alongside those in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals offering products with chemical contaminants. Canada , the second-largest regional market, sees government entities like Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) exploring column-heating methods for various applications. These include testing water and air samples and detecting toxins and chemicals in food and food packaging to ensure safety. For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Expanding Applications Fuel Market Growth

They play a crucial role across various sectors such as food and beverage, chemical, and environmental testing. In firefighting scenarios, they enable rapid and sensitive testing of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). In food production, pesticides, fumigants, insecticides, and chemical preservatives and additives are utilized to enhance efficiency, albeit posing potential health risks. These instruments help in measuring such chemical contaminants and addressing health and nutritional concerns. Additionally, their ability to analyze and measure contaminants on-site reduces the necessity for sample transportation to laboratories.

Technological Advancements Propel Market Trends

Increased demand for automated and advanced chromatography systems is spurred by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors' requirements for accuracy and cost-effectiveness.

Shortage of Skilled Technicians Hinders Market Growth

Professionals must possess skills to maintain, troubleshoot, and interpret analytical techniques for data analysis and interpretation. Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Gas Chromatography Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Gas Chromatography Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Gas Chromatography Market companies. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Analyst Review

The market is driven by various factors, including food safety concerns, drug approval processes, and industrial research and manufacturing processes. Chromatography tests play a crucial role in ensuring the quality control of compounds and mixtures in applications ranging from biotechnology to forensic and environmental sciences. The market is segmented into systems, columns, and accessories/consumables, with hyphenated chromatography systems and GC systems being prominent in the systems segment.

Accessories and consumables such as autosampler accessories, flow management accessories, fittings, tubing, pressure regulators, and gas generators are essential components of GC instrumentation. These accessories ensure the efficient operation of chromatography systems and reliable results in various industries, including the healthcare industry, biotechnology companies, research institutes, and the oil and gas industry. Government investments in chromatography technologies and funding for R&D activities drive technological breakthroughs and innovation in the market, despite the high cost of gas chromatography equipment.

The market is characterized by a competitive landscape and a global market footprint. Companies in the industry focus on precision, sensitivity, and quality assurance to meet regulatory requirements and address the diverse needs of customers. The market's growth is supported by advancements in analytical chemistry, healthcare infrastructure, and the adoption of chromatography technologies in various industrial applications. However, the market faces challenges such as the high cost of equipment and the need for continuous innovation to maintain a competitive edge in the market. Download a Sample Report

Related Reports

The chromatography market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,785.83 million.

The Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market size is estimated to grow by USD 478.16 million at a CAGR of 9.35% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio