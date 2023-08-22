Gas Chromatography Market to grow by USD 1.04 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The growing applications of gas chromatography to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas chromatography market size is to grow by USD 1042.59 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.14%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Product, End-user, and Geography. North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the most important market in the region due to the presence of several food and beverage companies from the food, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries that supply products containing chemical contaminants. Furthermore, In Canada, the second largest regional market, government agencies such as Defense Research and Development Canada (DRDC) are exploring column heating methods for other gas chromatographic applications. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. - Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Chromatography Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Gas Chromatography Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Consumables And Accessories



Instruments

End-user

Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology



Food And Beverages



Academic And Research Institutes



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth in the consumables and accessories segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment focuses on isolating volatile mixtures to test the purity, contamination, component validity, and composition of crude oils in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and environmental testing. Gas chromatographic techniques, such as flame ionization detection (FID) and electron capture detection (ECD), are gaining popularity due to their high sensitivity and they can track most of the solvents left in the API. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Gas Chromatography Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the gas chromatography market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Bruker Corp., Chromatec SDO JSC, Chromtech GmbH, DataApex Ltd., Ellutia Ltd., GERSTEL GmbH Co.KG, GL Sciences Inc., LECO Corp., Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Restek Corp., Rigaku Corp., SCION Instruments NL BV, Shimadzu Corp., Scientific Repair Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

Company Offering

Agilent Technologies Inc - The company offers gas chromatography products such as Intuvo 9000 Gc system, 8890 Gc system, and 990 Micro Gc system.

The company offers gas chromatography products such as Intuvo 9000 Gc system, 8890 Gc system, and 990 Micro Gc system. Avantor Inc - The company offers gas chromatography products such as Hichrom HI 1301 Gc column and Hichrom Linear 2 ways glass press fit connectors.

The company offers gas chromatography products such as Hichrom HI 1301 Gc column and Hichrom Linear 2 ways glass press fit connectors. Bruker Corp. - The company offers gas chromatography products such as E2M systems and M2M systems. For more insights Buy Report!

Gas Chromatography Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing applications of gas chromatography is a key factor driving market growth. Gas chromatography is used in industries such as food, chemical, and environmental testing. It proved valuable in fires for the rapid detection of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). In food production, substances such as pesticides, disinfectants, and additives are used. In addition, these systems are preferred because they analyze contaminants on-site, reducing the need to transport samples to the laboratory. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Technological advances in chromatography are a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges

The lack of skilled technicians is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

Gas Chromatography Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gas chromatography market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gas chromatography market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gas chromatography market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas chromatography market companies

Gas Chromatography Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,042.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Bruker Corp., Chromatec SDO JSC, Chromtech GmbH, DataApex Ltd., Ellutia Ltd., GERSTEL GmbH Co.KG, GL Sciences Inc., LECO Corp., Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Restek Corp., Rigaku Corp., SCION Instruments NL BV, Shimadzu Corp., Scientific Repair Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

