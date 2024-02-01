Gas Compressors Market to Record USD 2.51 Billion Growth between 2022-2027, Market Share, Trends, Drivers, and Opportunity Assessment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas compressors market size is set to grow by USD 2.51 billion between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 4.93%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The report is segmented by Product, End-user, and Geography. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The need for energy-efficient compressor systems driving growth. Replacing older gas engines with new energy-efficient gas engines is an incentive for the oil and gas industry, as it helps to cut its energy consumption. "Rising focus on economy and energy security is a trend influencing the growth. As soon as the trend of declining oil prices ends, it is expected that improved biogas will prove to be an effective alternative fuel," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Product

PD Compressors



Roller Crushers

End-user

Oil And Gas



Power Generation



Chemicals And Petrochemicals



Mining



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The PD compressors segment will be significant during the forecast period. PD compressors like reciprocating piston compressors, rotary screw compressors, and rotary vane compressors capture a certain volume of air in a chamber and then shrink the chamber to compress the air. Furthermore, the size of rotary screw compressors ranges between 25-300 Hp.

To help businesses improve their position, this report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accudyne Systems Inc., Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Ariel Corp, Atlas Copco AB, BAUER COMPRESSORS INC, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN GmbH and Co. KG, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Ebara Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J.P Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, and Sulzer Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gas Compressors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gas compressors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors

Applications

The Gas Compressors industry serves the oil & gas and energy sectors, catering to various operations such as upstream, downstream, and midstream. Manufacturers produce a range of compression systems including rotary, reciprocating, and centrifugal compressors for applications like LNG and CNG. Market trends emphasize energy efficiency and compliance with environmental regulations. With growing global demand, emerging technologies drive market dynamics, fostering competition and prompting forecasts for continued market growth. Maintenance services, retrofitting, and control systems are integral components in this evolving landscape.

