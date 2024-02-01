Gas Compressors Market to Record USD 2.51 Billion Growth between 2022-2027, Market Share, Trends, Drivers, and Opportunity Assessment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas compressors market size is set to grow by USD 2.51 billion between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 4.93%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The report is segmented by Product, End-user, and Geography. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Compressors Market 2023-2027

The need for energy-efficient compressor systems driving growth. Replacing older gas engines with new energy-efficient gas engines is an incentive for the oil and gas industry, as it helps to cut its energy consumption. "Rising focus on economy and energy security is a trend influencing the growth. As soon as the trend of declining oil prices ends, it is expected that improved biogas will prove to be an effective alternative fuel," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

  • Product 
    • PD Compressors
    • Roller Crushers
  • End-user 
    • Oil And Gas
    • Power Generation
    • Chemicals And Petrochemicals
    • Mining
    • Others
  • Geography 
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Middle East And Africa
    • South America

The PD compressors segment will be significant during the forecast period. PD compressors like reciprocating piston compressors, rotary screw compressors, and rotary vane compressors capture a certain volume of air in a chamber and then shrink the chamber to compress the air. Furthermore, the size of rotary screw compressors ranges between 25-300 Hp. 



To help businesses improve their position, this report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accudyne Systems Inc., Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Ariel Corp, Atlas Copco AB, BAUER COMPRESSORS INC, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN GmbH and Co. KG, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Ebara Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J.P Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, and Sulzer Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gas Compressors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the gas compressors market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors

Applications

The Gas Compressors industry serves the oil & gas and energy sectors, catering to various operations such as upstream, downstream, and midstream. Manufacturers produce a range of compression systems including rotary, reciprocating, and centrifugal compressors for applications like LNG and CNG. Market trends emphasize energy efficiency and compliance with environmental regulations. With growing global demand, emerging technologies drive market dynamics, fostering competition and prompting forecasts for continued market growth. Maintenance services, retrofitting, and control systems are integral components in this evolving landscape.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

