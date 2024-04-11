Gas Cutting Machine Market size is set to grow by USD 97.42 million from 2023-2027, Growing demand from conventional end-users of gas cutting machines boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas cutting machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 97.42 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 2.14% during the forecast period. The global market for gas cutting machines is experiencing growth in industries such as automotive, aerospace, shipbuilding, and renewable energy. Driven by high replacement rates, increasing machine size, and technological advances, this market is segmented by end-users, regions, and product types. Key considerations include market entry strategies, distribution channels, customer preferences, after-sales services, and technical specifications. Market outlook is positive with trends toward global expansion, market consolidation, and sustainability initiatives.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Cutting Machine Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Gas Cutting Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 97.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Ador Welding Ltd., ArcBro Inc., Colfax Corp., Esprit Automation Ltd., GasiQ, Haco NV, Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., KALTENBACH GmbH Co. KG, Koike Aronson Inc., Messer Cutting Systems Inc., MULLER OPLADEN GmbH, NISSAN TANAKA Corp., Shanghai Huawei Welding and Cutting Machine Co. Ltd., SteelTailor, The Lincoln Electric Co., Voortman Steel Machinery BV, and Yildiz Gaz Armaturleri A.S.

Segment Overview

This gas cutting machine market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Stationary gas cutting machine, Portable gas cutting machine) Application (Automotive, Aerospace and defense, Industrial machinery and equipment, Shipbuilding) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Product

The Gas Cutting Machine Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for lightweight metal parts in various industries. Key factors driving this market include technological advancements, such as CNC Technology and automation trends, which enable precision cutting and higher production rates. The automotive sector is a major consumer, utilizing gas cutting machines for metal gaskets, fuel systems, and other components. Key players in this market include leading welding industry and fabrication sector companies. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and South America, present significant opportunities due to increasing infrastructure development and industrialization. Market dynamics are influenced by factors such as safety standards, environmental regulations, and economic impact. Market segments include Plasma Cutting, Laser Cutting, Flame Cutting, and Portable Machines. End-user industries include the automotive sector, construction, shipbuilding, aerospace manufacturing, oil & gas sector, power generation, and infrastructure development. Market challenges include intense competition, high initial investment costs, and the need for skilled labor. Market opportunities lie in product innovations, such as robotic cutting and heavy-duty machinery, which offer increased cutting speed and improved safety features. Market entry strategies include partnerships, acquisitions, and distribution channels catering to customer preferences. Revenue forecasts indicate continued growth, with market share analysis revealing key players and their market positions.

Geography Overview

The Gas Cutting Machine Market is a significant segment of Metalworking Processes, encompassing technologies such as CNC, Plasma Cutting, Laser Cutting, and Flame Cutting. Automation trends, including Robotic Cutting and Portable Machines, dominate the industry, driven by the need for Heavy-duty Machinery with increased Cutting Speed and Precision. Safety Standards and Environmental Regulations shape market dynamics, with economic impact from stimulus packages in APAC countries like India and China. Market Challenges include market saturation, entry barriers, and disruption, while Opportunities arise from Product Innovations, End-user Industries, and Global Expansion. The Automotive Sector, Construction Industry, Shipbuilding, Aerospace Manufacturing, Oil & Gas Sector, Power Generation, and Infrastructure Development are key markets. Research and Development, Market Entry Strategies, Distribution Channels, Customer Preferences, After-sales Services, Training and Support, Technical Specifications, and Market Outlook shape the market landscape. Market consolidation, trade policies, and sustainability initiatives are critical factors influencing the industry's future.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The Gas Cutting Machine market is experiencing growth due to the shift towards remote work and increased use of android-based CNC solutions. These solutions enable machine control from smartphones, program transfer, and real-time status checks. Key drivers include after-sales services, training, and support, as well as market expansion strategies, product diversification, and industry collaboration. Market dynamics include growth factors, technology advancements, and revenue forecasts. Emerging markets and regional analysis are also significant factors.

The CNC-based gas cutting machine market has grown due to advancements in technology, including microprocessor control systems. These systems automate functions like torch firing and height control. However, expert supervision is still required. Key players include those specializing in plasma, laser, and flame cutting. Growth factors include automation trends, safety standards, and economic impact. End-user industries, such as automotive, construction, and aerospace manufacturing, drive demand. Market challenges include environmental regulations and market opportunities include product innovations and market segmentation.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 - 2021) and forecast period(2023-2027)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

The Gas Cutting Machine Market plays a significant role in the Welding Industry and the Fabrication Sector, where metalworking processes are prevalent. These machines employ various techniques such as Plasma Cutting, Laser Cutting, and Flame Cutting to precisely cut through different metals. CNC Technology has revolutionized gas cutting machines, enabling Automation Trends in the manufacturing process. Plasma Cutting uses a high-velocity jet of hot plasma to melt and cut metals, while Laser Cutting utilizes a focused laser beam to vaporize the material. Flame Cutting, an older method, uses an open flame to melt the metal. The Gas Cutting Machine Market continues to evolve, offering advanced solutions for increased productivity and efficiency in the Welding Industry and the Fabrication Sector.

Market Research Overview

The Gas Cutting Machine market is a significant sector in the manufacturing industry, utilizing advanced technology for precise and efficient cutting processes. Markets like China and India are driving the demand for these machines due to their growing infrastructure and construction sectors. Cutting technologies such as Plasma, Laser, and Oxy-Fuel are commonly used in this market. Marketers offer various types of machines, including CNC and manual models, catering to diverse industry requirements. Consumption trends indicate an upward trajectory, driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, technological advancements, and rising demand for automation. Key players in the market include CNC Machines, Marketech Machines, and Prima Power. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by factors such as increasing demand for automation, technological advancements, and rising urbanization.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio