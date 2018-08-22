Gas Engines for Drones and Electric Vehicles: Global Markets Through 2023 - Major Players are BAIC Group, BMW, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Nissan and Suzuki Motor

DUBLIN, Aug 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Gas Engines for Drones and Electric Vehicles: Global Markets Through 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the global market for gas engines for drones and electric vehicles, including regional analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and the Rest of World. Component segments include automotive, consumer, commercial and other markets.





The Report Includes:

A brief overview and industry analysis of the global market for gas engines for drones and electric vehicles

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Segmentation of the global market by technology type, end-use, application and major geographies, including North America , Europe , APAC, MEA and Latin America

, , APAC, MEA and Assessment of the competitive dynamics of the market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships

Company profiles of major players, including BAIC Group, BMW, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Nissan and Suzuki Motor Corp.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Regional Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights







Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Electric Vehicles

Drones

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Gas Engines for Electric Vehicles

Electric Motors for Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Gas Engines for Drones

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Power Sources

Drones

Electric or Gas

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 7 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market

Drone Market

Inspection Drones

Military Drones

Public Safety Drones

Drones for Consumers

New Opportunities

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Baic Group

BMW

BYD Auto

Chang'An Automobile Group Co. Ltd.

Daimler

Denso

Dongfeng Motor Corp.

Faw Group

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd.

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Incredible Hlq

Kia Motors

Mazda Motor Corp.

Mitsubishi

Nissan

Peugeot

Quaternium

Renault

Saic Motor Co. Ltd.

Soapdrones

Suzuki Motor Corp.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen Group

Yeair

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd

