Gas Separation Membrane Market worth $1.67 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The report "Gas Separation Membranes Market by Material Type (Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate), Module (Plate & Frame, Spiral Wound, Hollow Fiber), Application (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Carbon Dioxide Removal, Vapor/Gas Separation, Vapor/Vapor Separation, Air Dehydration, H2s), And Region – Global Forecast to 2030", The global gas separation membrane market size is expected to reach USD 1.67 billion in 2030 from USD 1.16 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2030.

Several factors are powering the growth of the gas separation membrane market. One factor is the development of economies in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, where demand for gas separation membranes is driven by the rising demand for membranes in carbon dioxide separation processes. Another factor is that applications such as nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, vapor/gas separation, vapor/vapor separation, air dehydration, H2S removal, and other similar applications are increasingly adopting gas separation membranes. The gas separation membrane market is expanding, primarily driven by the increasing global demand for membranes in nitrogen generation and syngas cleaning.

The plate & frame-based modules are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecasted period.

Plate & frame modules are expected to account for the largest market share because they offer strong advantages in flexibility, ease of maintenance, customization, and low operational complexity. They allow membrane sheets (flat‐sheet membranes) to be stacked with spacers to create flow channels; this gives operators the ability to replace individual membrane plates, adjust the size of modules by stacking in series or parallel, adapt to varying feed compositions, pressures, and flow rates, and handle non‐ideal feeds (e.g., with particulates or variations) more gracefully. They tend to have lower pressure drops than tightly packed modules in many flow conditions, and their simpler construction and sealing make them relatively easier to clean, maintain, and adapt.

The polyimide and polyaramide material types are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Polyimide and polyaramide membranes are expected to witness the highest CAGR in the gas separation membrane market owing to their exceptional thermal stability, chemical resistance, and superior gas separation performance. These high-performance polymers exhibit excellent permeability–selectivity balance, making them highly suitable for demanding applications such as carbon dioxide removal from natural gas, hydrogen recovery in refineries, and syngas adjustment in chemical plants. Their ability to withstand harsh operating conditions, including high-pressure and temperature environments, provides a significant advantage over conventional polymers like cellulose acetate or polysulfone.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in the gas separation membrane market, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing energy demand, and a strong government focus on clean energy and emission reduction. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are heavily investing in natural gas processing, hydrogen recovery, and carbon capture projects to meet both domestic consumption needs and global sustainability targets. The region's expanding petrochemical, power generation, and manufacturing industries are creating a strong demand for efficient separation technologies, where membranes offer a cost-effective and energy-saving alternative to conventional methods.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), UBE Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM RUS LLC (Japan), Linde plc (Ireland), DIC Corporation (Japan), GENERON (US), Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US) and among others.

