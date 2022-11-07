Gas Separation Membranes Global Market Report 2022: Escalating Demand for Membrane Separation Technology in Various End-Use Applications Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Separation Membranes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Gas Separation Membranes Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gas Separation Membranes estimated at US$822.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Polyimide & Polyaramide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$583.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polysulfone segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $165.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Gas Separation Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$165.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$245.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$171.2 Million by the year 2027.



Cellulose Acetate Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Cellulose Acetate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$106.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$151 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)

Air Liquide SA - Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. - DIC Corporation - Evonik Industries AG - FUJIFILM Manufacturing Europe B.V. - GENERON IGS, Inc.

Honeywell UOP

Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Schlumberger Ltd.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

UGS LLC

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Benefits from the Escalating Demand for Membrane Separation Technology in Various End-Use Applications

Impact of COVID-19 on Natural Gas Consumption Hampers Gas Separation Membrane Market

With Consumption of Natural Gas to Grow Post COVID-19, Demand to Rise for Membranes Use to Separate or Remove CO2 from Natural Gas

Evonik Unveils High-Performance Membrane for Natural Gas Processing

Rising Significance of Membrane-based CO2 Capture Technologies

Fixed-Site-Carrier (FSC) Membranes and Mixed Matrix Membranes (MMMs) for Gas Separation

Ongoing Advancements to Improve Competitiveness of Membrane Process for CO2 Separation

COVID-19 Impact on Biogas Production Hinders Market Growth

Rapidly Growing Demand for Biogas Augurs Well for Gas Separation Membranes Market

Demand for Membrane Separation Technology Rises in Syngas Cleaning

Application of Membrane Technology in Nitrogen Generation

Significant Role of Gas Separation Membrane Technology in Reducing Environmental Impact of Industrial Processes

Growing Use of Polymeric Gas-Separation Membranes in Petroleum Refining Application

Petroleum Industry Processes with Use of Membrane Technology

Membrane Materials Used for Gas Separation Processes in Refineries: A Review

Mixed Matrix Membranes Present Considerable Growth Opportunities for the Market

Graphene Oxide Membranes to Break Existing Gas Separation Performance Barrier

Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Prospects

Zeolitic Nanosheets Enhance Gas Separation Membranes' Fabrication

Polyphosphazene Membranes Demonstrate Significant Throughput and Selectivity for CO2

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pofy5o

