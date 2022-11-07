Gas Separation Membranes Global Market Report 2022: Escalating Demand for Membrane Separation Technology in Various End-Use Applications Driving Growth

Nov 07, 2022, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Separation Membranes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Gas Separation Membranes Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gas Separation Membranes estimated at US$822.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Polyimide & Polyaramide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$583.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polysulfone segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $165.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Gas Separation Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$165.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$245.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$171.2 Million by the year 2027.
Cellulose Acetate Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Cellulose Acetate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$106.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$151 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- Air Liquide SA - Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. - DIC Corporation - Evonik Industries AG - FUJIFILM Manufacturing Europe B.V. - GENERON IGS, Inc.
- Honeywell UOP
- Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Ube Industries, Ltd.
- UGS LLC
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Market Benefits from the Escalating Demand for Membrane Separation Technology in Various End-Use Applications
- Impact of COVID-19 on Natural Gas Consumption Hampers Gas Separation Membrane Market
- With Consumption of Natural Gas to Grow Post COVID-19, Demand to Rise for Membranes Use to Separate or Remove CO2 from Natural Gas
- Evonik Unveils High-Performance Membrane for Natural Gas Processing
- Rising Significance of Membrane-based CO2 Capture Technologies
- Fixed-Site-Carrier (FSC) Membranes and Mixed Matrix Membranes (MMMs) for Gas Separation
- Ongoing Advancements to Improve Competitiveness of Membrane Process for CO2 Separation
- COVID-19 Impact on Biogas Production Hinders Market Growth
- Rapidly Growing Demand for Biogas Augurs Well for Gas Separation Membranes Market
- Demand for Membrane Separation Technology Rises in Syngas Cleaning
- Application of Membrane Technology in Nitrogen Generation
- Significant Role of Gas Separation Membrane Technology in Reducing Environmental Impact of Industrial Processes
- Growing Use of Polymeric Gas-Separation Membranes in Petroleum Refining Application
- Petroleum Industry Processes with Use of Membrane Technology
- Membrane Materials Used for Gas Separation Processes in Refineries: A Review
- Mixed Matrix Membranes Present Considerable Growth Opportunities for the Market
- Graphene Oxide Membranes to Break Existing Gas Separation Performance Barrier
- Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Prospects
- Zeolitic Nanosheets Enhance Gas Separation Membranes' Fabrication
- Polyphosphazene Membranes Demonstrate Significant Throughput and Selectivity for CO2
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Companies Mentioned
- Air Liquide SA
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- DIC Corporation
- Evonik Industries AG
- FUJIFILM Manufacturing Europe B.V.
- GENERON IGS, Inc.
- Honeywell UOP
- Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Ube Industries, Ltd.
- UGS LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pofy5o
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article