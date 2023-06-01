Gas Turbine Market to be Worth $13.98 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas turbine market size is projected to reach USD 13.98 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Supportive policies majorly determine the increasing demand for gas turbines in developing markets, such as Combined Heat and Power (CHP) support scheme executed by Germany. Rapid technological advancements in the energy industry, combined with a shift in focus toward distributed power production technologies, are propelling the worldwide market forward. The industry is predicted to expand rapidly over the forecast period owing to government backing for power production technologies that minimize Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions around the world.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2022, power & utility emerged as the largest application segment and accounted for a 90.0% share of the overall revenue. The increasing investments and new installations are resulting in a high share of distributed power in the global energy mix hence propelling the market.

The >200 MW capacity segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period owing to the growing electricity generation activities across the world.

In 2022, the combined cycle application segment accounted for more than 87.85% share of the overall revenue due to the high demand for open cycle gas turbine technology.

Saudi Arabia is the major end-user of gas turbines in the MEA region. This has led to a rise in the number of gas turbine providers in the country, which are working toward enhancing their market share in the country.

Major OEMs, such as Siemens Energy, General Electric, and Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., provide gas turbines. For instance, in April 2023, Mitsubishi Power completed the construction of the fifth M701JAC Gas Turbine in Thailand GTCC Power Plant Project.

, Mitsubishi Power completed the construction of the fifth M701JAC Gas Turbine in GTCC Power Plant Project. North America is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The region has witnessed large-scale commissioning of gas-based power.

Read 132 page market research report, "Gas Turbine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Capacity (?200 MW, >200 MW), By End-use (Industrial, Power & Utility), By Technology (Combined Cycle, Open Cycle), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Gas Turbine Market Growth & Trends

>200 MW emerged as a significant capacity segment with a revenue share of more than 73.0% in 2022. It is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The rising power generation operations around the world, as well as the move from coal to gas-based power plants in some of the world's major countries, are driving demand in this category. The combined cycle turbines segment accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 72.0% in 2022 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This technology category is expected to increase at a faster rate in the coming years. These turbines use less fuel to produce the same amount of energy and eliminate transmission and distribution losses.

The power & utility segment accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 87.0% in 2022. Increased demand for power generation is being driven by the expansion in population and urbanization around the world, which is boosting the use of gas turbines in the power and utility sectors. Led by China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and India, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2022 with a share of more than 37.0% of the overall revenue. The region is also estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The region's need for electricity is being driven by rapid urbanization and the emergence of a middle-class population. The rising demand for LNG is primarily driven by the shale gas reserve and technological development in extraction and mining technology, which are consistently lowering the operational cost of gas extraction in the region.

Gas Turbine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gas turbine market on the basis of technology, capacity, end-use, and region:

Gas Turbine Market - Technology Outlook (Volume, MW; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

Gas Turbine Market - Capacity Outlook (Volume, MW; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

≤200 MW

>200 MW

Gas Turbine Market - End-use Outlook (Volume, MW; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Power & Utility

Industrial

Gas Turbine Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, MW; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Gas Turbine Market

Ansaldo Energia

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Centrax Gas Turbines

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

MAN Energy Solutions

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

OPRA Turbines

Siemens Energy

Solar Turbines Inc.

