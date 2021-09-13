Gas Turbines Market For Power Industry to grow by $ 2.22 bn | 17000 + Technavio Reports
Sep 13, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The gas turbines market for power industry is poised to grow by $ 2.22 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the gas turbines market for power industry will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 2.10%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the increase in CCGT power plants, and a focus on the reduction of carbon emissions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gas turbines market for power industry is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Combined-cycle Gas Turbines
- Open-cycle Gas Turbines
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the gas turbines market for power industry provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OPRA Turbines, and Siemens AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry size
- Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry trends
- Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry industry analysis
Market trend such as the shutdown of coal-based power plants is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as volatility in natural gas prices may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gas turbines market for the power industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the gas turbines market for power industry growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gas turbines market for power industry size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gas turbines market for the power industry
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gas turbines market for power industry vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Combined-cycle gas turbines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Open-cycle gas turbines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ansaldo Energia Spa
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- Capstone Green Energy Corp.
- Caterpillar Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- IHI Corp.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- OPRA Turbines
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
