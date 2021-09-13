Gas Turbines Market For Power Industry to grow by $ 2.22 bn | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Factors such as the increase in CCGT power plants, and a focus on the reduction of carbon emissions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gas turbines market for power industry is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry is segmented as below:

Technology

Combined-cycle Gas Turbines



Open-cycle Gas Turbines

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the gas turbines market for power industry provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OPRA Turbines, and Siemens AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry size

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry trends

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry industry analysis

Market trend such as the shutdown of coal-based power plants is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as volatility in natural gas prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the gas turbines market for power industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gas turbines market for power industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gas turbines market for the power industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gas turbines market for power industry vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Combined-cycle gas turbines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Open-cycle gas turbines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ansaldo Energia Spa

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Capstone Green Energy Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

General Electric Co.

IHI Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

OPRA Turbines

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

