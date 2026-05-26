Gas Utilities Adopt a Proven New Defense Against Escalating Wildfire Risk: TECO® Americas Thermal-Activated Fire Safety Valves

When wildfire strikes, FSV technology responds instantly — delivering automatic, passive protection before crews can even mobilize

ROSELLE, N.J., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As wildfires grow faster, more unpredictable, and increasingly capable of overwhelming entire communities within hours, gas utilities are turning to thermally-activated fire safety valves (FSVs) as a frontline tool in their wildfire resilience strategies. With more than 500,000 FireBag® FSVs now installed across North America, the technology is gaining recognition from regulators, safety advocates, and utilities alike.

Gas Utilities Adopt a Proven New Defense Against Escalating Wildfire Risk: Thermally-Activated Fire Safety Valves Gas Utilities Adopt a Proven New Defense Against Escalating Wildfire Risk: Thermally-Activated Fire Safety Valves

FSVs are passive devices installed upstream of the service regulator — the component that manages the transition from distribution-main pressure to in-building delivery pressure. Service regulators were not designed for direct fire exposure. When engulfed by wildfire, a regulator can lose its pressure-barrier function, allowing high-pressure gas from the service regulator to enhance a Class A (1200° F) wildfire to a Class B (3500° F) pressurized combustible gas fire. The results further escalate the risk and potential loss to homeowners, dwellings and first responders. An FSV eliminates this risk by automatically closing when ambient temperatures reach a threshold consistent with fire exposure — the gas tight seal activates before the regulator reaches its thermal limit, and without requiring crew deployment, customer action, or real-time monitoring.

"This is not remediation — it is modernization," said Doug Staebler, Director of Safety for TECO Americas. "Utilities investing in Fire Safety Valve technology today are doing more than recognizing a critical gap in fire protection — they are setting the standard for modern safety leadership, risk mitigation, and public trust across the industry."

The analogy to other safety milestones is instructive. Air bags, smoke detectors, and thermal shutoff requirements in petroleum applications all followed the same arc: risk identified, technology developed, standards updated. FSVs represent that same evolution for natural gas distribution systems — one that federal legislators are now beginning to codify. Section 217 of Senate Bill S. 2975 establishes definitions for fire safety valves, mandates a PHMSA study on FSV effectiveness, and authorizes risk-based rulemaking requiring installation in natural gas distribution systems.

FSV deployment is particularly critical at high-risk sites including hospitals, schools, assisted living facilities, multi-unit residential buildings, and any location where meters are physically inaccessible to crews during an active fire event.

For utilities, the technology fits squarely within established resilience frameworks already reflected in wildfire mitigation plans, investor disclosures, and regulatory filings. FSVs deliver passive, automatic, and measurable protection — a concrete demonstration of operational foresight rather than reactive response.

The Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association, NFPA, and IAFC jointly conclude that fire departments must build climate resilience by proactively anticipating, preparing for, and responding to climate-driven hazards. Their leadership is rethinking risk assessment, training, and community readiness. Gas utilities can join in this mission by installing fire safety valves to automatically shut off high-pressure gas supply during fire events, a critical, front-line mitigation measure.

The urgency is growing: a peer-reviewed study in Nature Communications (2026) finds that climate change is already redistributing wildfire globally. Fire departments anticipate larger, more intense fires spreading into regions with no historical fire exposure, overwhelming their current suppression strategies.

Congress has taken formal notice of FSV technology, with Section 217 of the bipartisan PIPELINE Safety Act of 2025 (S. 2975) directing PHMSA to study fire shutoff valve efficacy and — based on the results — potentially authorize new standards requiring their installation on gas distribution systems.

Media Contact: Doug Staebler, Energy Industry Executive, (908) 488 0909, [email protected]

SOURCE TECO AMERICAS