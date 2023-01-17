Gasification market size to increase by USD 135.21 billion: APAC will account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gasification market by feedstock, application, and geography - forecast and analysis - 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% and register an incremental growth of USD 135.21 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

The gasification market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Air Liquide SA: The company offers gasification such as Lurgi FBDB.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.: The company offers gasification such as coal gasification and biomass gasification.

Andritz AG: The company offers gasification such as fluidized bed gasification-based processes.

Basin Electric Power Co.: The company offers gasification such as underground coal gasification.

China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd.: The company offers gasification such as Coal breeze slagging gasification.

The company offers gasification such as Coal breeze slagging gasification. Chiyoda Corp.

EQTEC Plc

General Electric Co.

KBR Inc.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global gasification market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Countries such as China and India rely significantly on coal to meet their energy demand. Coal gasification can also be carried out via bioenergy gasification, as biomass alone is not capable of producing enough energy efficiently. The rising demand for energy, the presence of significant coal reserves, and the increasing demand for clean energy technologies will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in global energy demand, the growing need for cleaner energy, and the economic benefits of gasification. However, high operating and maintenance costs are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

Based on feedstock, the market is segmented into coal, biomass/waste, natural gas, and petroleum. The coal segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this gasification market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gasification market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gasification market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gasification market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gasification market vendors

Gasification Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 135.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Andritz AG, Basin Electric Power Co., CASE GROUP, China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd., Chiyoda Corp., EQTEC Plc, General Electric Co., KBR Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Linde Plc, McDermott International Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Shell plc, Synthesis Energy Systems Inc., ThermoChem Recovery International Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

