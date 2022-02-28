Gaskets and Seals Market Worth $74.4 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gaskets and seals market size is expected to reach USD 74.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for these products in fluid transfer applications in semi-conductor manufacturing is expected to drive the overall market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The gaskets segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2028 owing to the rising product demand in the chemical processing industry to address environment concerns regarding emissions and to enhance industrial efficiency.

Seals amounted to a revenue of USD 34.8 billion in 2018 due to high product demand in microelectronics and semi-conductor processing applications in the growing electrical and electronics industry.

in 2018 due to high product demand in microelectronics and semi-conductor processing applications in the growing electrical and electronics industry. The demand for gaskets and seals in the automotive industry is expected to value USD 25.2 billion by 2028 on account of their extensive use in the production and assembly of powertrain, chassis, exhaust manifolds, and other components.

by 2028 on account of their extensive use in the production and assembly of powertrain, chassis, exhaust manifolds, and other components. The market in China makes the largest revenue contribution to the Asia Pacific gasket market, accounting for more than 55.0% of the share in 2018. This is mainly attributed to the extensive use of the product for automotive and electronics manufacturing.

makes the largest revenue contribution to the gasket market, accounting for more than 55.0% of the share in 2018. This is mainly attributed to the extensive use of the product for automotive and electronics manufacturing. The gaskets and seals market is characterized by the presence of numerous players exhibiting a vast logistics network featuring a notable number of distributors and service centers.

Read 174-page market research report, "Gaskets And Seals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Gaskets and Seals Market Growth & Trends

Gaskets and seals are critical components in complex mechanical systems in the manufacturing sector to reduce environmental impact and prevent personal injuries due to fugitive emissions. Thus, the rising environmental concerns owing to industrial emissions, coupled with implications of stringent emission standards, is expected to positively influence the market growth.

Key industry participants are developing advanced engineered sealing solutions with a corrugated metal core combined with compressible sealing element of various materials. These products are hence suitable for use in harsh operating conditions such as corrosive chemicals, extreme temperature, and thermal cycling. Moreover, advanced sealing systems and components enhance the production efficiency and sustainability of plants, there enabling greater resource efficiency.

The industry exhibits a minimal threat of substitution due to unavailability of commercially viable alternatives for sealing solutions. However, rapidly rising penetration of Form-In-Place (FIP) gaskets in automotive and electronic manufacturing is expected to result in the internal substitution of their metal counterparts across applications.

Key industry participants are developing superior material technology, thereby enhancing their sealing product offering. In addition, they are employing competitive pricing strategies and are offering complete field support and engineering assistance to gain a competitive edge and maintain their stronghold in the market.

Gaskets and Seals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gaskets and seals market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Gaskets and Seals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Gaskets

Metallic



Semi-metallic



Non-metallic

Seals

Shaft Seals



Molded Packing & Seals



Motor Vehicle Seals



Others

Gaskets and Seals Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Marine & Rail

Industrial & Manufacturing

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Others

Gaskets and Seals End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Gaskets and Seals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates

List of Key Players of Gaskets and Seals Market

AB SKF

Dana Limited

Flowserve Corporation

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co.

KG Smiths Group Plc

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Cooper Standard

Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC

Flowserve Corporation

Crown Gaskets Pvt. Ltd.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.