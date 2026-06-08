Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella Announces Partner Promotions for Ruth Acevedo and Jennifer M. Vazquez

Promotions Reflect Attorneys' Contributions to Firm Growth and the Expansion of Key Practice Areas

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella, PLLC, a South Florida full-service law firm, today announced the promotion of attorneys Ruth Acevedo and Jennifer M. Vazquez to Partner, recognizing their professional achievements, leadership within the firm and contributions to the growth of several key practice areas.

Since joining GLMC, Acevedo and Vazquez have played integral roles in strengthening and expanding the firm's commercial litigation, business and real estate transactions, probate, estate planning and personal injury practices.

Left to right: Ruth Acevedo and Jennifer M. Vazquez

"The practice of law is ultimately a relationship business. Clients trust us with their businesses, their families and some of the most consequential decisions they will ever make," said Raul Gastesi, Partner and Co-Founder of Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella. "Ruth and Jennifer have earned that trust through sound judgment, exceptional advocacy and a consistent commitment to achieving results. Their promotions strengthen our firm today and position us well for the future."

Since joining GLMC in September 2017, Acevedo has built a practice focused on business litigation, commercial real estate and related transactional matters. Alongside her client work, Acevedo plays an active role in mentoring junior associates and law clerks, helping bridge the gap between legal education and day-to-day practice while fostering the firm's next generation of attorneys.

Acevedo began her legal career in Puerto Rico, where she clerked for Judge Edward Godoy of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Puerto Rico and for judges of the Puerto Rico Court of Appeals. Those experiences helped shape her approach to advocacy and client representation. She earned her Juris Doctor from the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico in 2015 and is licensed to practice in Florida and the District of Columbia.

At GLMC, Acevedo has successfully represented clients in both litigation and transactional matters, helping negotiate the acquisition of 13 fast-food restaurant locations and securing a $650,445.28 Summary Final Judgment in a breach of promissory note claim.

"When I moved to Miami nearly a decade ago, I was looking for an opportunity to build a meaningful legal career and establish roots in a new community. GLMC gave me that opportunity," said Acevedo. "Becoming a Partner is an incredible milestone, and I am grateful for the trust and support of my colleagues, mentors and clients throughout this journey. I look forward to helping shape the firm's future and continuing to serve our clients for years to come."

Vazquez joined GLMC in July 2019, bringing experience in corporate compliance, investment-related legal matters and complex business transactions. She previously served as in-house counsel for a group of USCIS Regional Centers involved in EB-5 investment projects and later served as Chief Compliance Officer for a registered broker-dealer. A graduate of St. Thomas University College of Law, she earned her Juris Doctor magna cum laude.

Today, Vazquez focuses her practice on probate litigation, estate planning and commercial litigation. She is also expanding her practice to include personal injury matters while continuing to represent clients in high-stakes estate and business disputes.

Among her notable results at GLMC, Vazquez helped secure a $960,000 settlement in a probate-related property dispute involving allegations of forged deeds, a $450,000 jury verdict in a breach of contract matter and a $754,727 settlement involving contested shareholder governance rights and corporate distributions.

"I chose to join GLMC because it gave me the opportunity to serve the community that helped shape me," said Vazquez. "Over the years, I've had the privilege of helping families and businesses navigate some of their most complex legal challenges, and I never take that responsibility lightly. This milestone is incredibly meaningful, and I look forward to continuing that work as a Partner."

About Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella, PLLC

Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella is a Florida-based law firm specializing in complex legal matters. The firm was established in 2019, when three separate law firms led by Raul Gastesi, Raul Lopez and Ceasar Mestre, merged to create the comprehensive, bilingual South Florida firm. Today, Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella effectively represents clients in Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Transactions, Zoning & Land Use, Catastrophic Injury, Government Relations, Corporate Law, Educational Law and Estate Planning. Fueled by the desire to provide a personalized, transparent and results-driven approach, Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella has provided multifaceted knowledge and legal representation for South Florida residents, businesses and municipalities. The firm also serves as City Attorneys for Miami Lakes and The City of Doral. http://www.glmlegal.com/.

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SOURCE Gastesi Lopez Mestre & Cobiella, PLLC