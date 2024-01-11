Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market to Showcase a Significant Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Players - Eli Lilly and Company, Phanes Therapeutics, Camurus AB, Advanced Accelerator Applications, PharmaMar

The global GEP-NET therapeutics market is further expected to increase by the major drivers such as rising incident population, technological advancements, increased funding for new drug development and clinical trials, increasing awareness among common people, increasing research activities and upcoming therapies in the forecast period (2023–2032).

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors reached ~USD 3 billion in 2020 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2020 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032. DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall incident population of GEP-NET in the 7MM was reported as ~23K in 2020. Within this, the incident population of GEP-NET patients in the United States specifically was identified to be ~12K in the same year.

in 2020. Within this, the incident population of GEP-NET patients in specifically was identified to be in the same year. Leading gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, Phanes Therapeutics, Novatek Pharmaceuticals, Camurus AB, Advanced Accelerator Applications, RayzeBio, Inc., Aadi Bioscience, Inc., PharmaMar , and others are developing novel GEP-NETs drugs that can be available in the GEP-NETs market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel GEP-NETs drugs that can be available in the GEP-NETs market in the coming years. The promising gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors therapies in the pipeline include Abemaciclib, PT217, NP-101, CAM2029, Lutetium [177Lu] oxodotreotide/dotatate, RYZ101, Nab-sirolimus, Lurbinectedin + Irinotecan, and others.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Overview

Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) originate from neuroendocrine cells in the gastrointestinal tract, releasing hormones that regulate digestive functions. Symptoms of GEP-NETs vary depending on the tumor's location in the gut and its hormone production. At the time of detection, these tumors often extend to other organs, particularly the liver. GEP-NETs can be debilitating due to hormone overproduction, leading to severe symptoms. If the tumors metastasize, they become life-threatening. Poorly differentiated grade 3 pNETs may still receive conventional systemic chemotherapy, while well- and moderately differentiated grade 3 pNETs have demonstrated positive responses to targeted therapies such as everolimus or sunitinib. Surgery may also be beneficial for well-differentiated pNETs. About 21% of well-differentiated NETs, 30% of moderately differentiated NETs, and 50% of poorly differentiated or undifferentiated NETs are diagnosed at the metastatic stage. Consequently, a significant portion of GEP-NET patients cannot undergo surgery and necessitate systemic therapy post-diagnosis.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation

The GEP-NETs epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current GEP-NETs patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The GEP-NETs market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Incident Cases of GEP-NET

Grade-specific Cases of GEP-NET

Tumor site-specific Cases of GEPNET

Stage-specific Cases of GEP-NET

Symptom-specific Cases of GEP-NET

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Treatment Market

The primary approach to GEP-NETs treatment involves surgery, with curative procedures being recommended even in cases of metastatic disease, if feasible. In advanced stages, debulking and palliative surgeries can alleviate symptoms and enhance the effectiveness of subsequent treatments. Hormonal symptoms, if present, can often be improved with somatostatin analogs (SSA), while interferon-alpha (IFN-alpha) serves as a secondary option. Additional therapies for neuroendocrine tumors (NET) encompass molecular targeted therapy, chemotherapy, and peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT). Surgical resection, hepatic artery embolization (HAE), selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT), and radiofrequency ablation (RFA) or microwave ablation (MWA) are viable options for addressing liver metastases.

Traditional GEP-NET treatments typically lead to temporary tumor stabilization. There is a significant focus on developing innovative approaches to address treatment resistance in individuals with advanced and progressing GEP-NETs. Challenges, such as the limited number of patients in clinical studies and the gradual nature of the disease, make it challenging to assess response rates for new therapies and their impact on overall survival. Various unmet needs persist in the therapeutic options for GEP-NETs, including determining the optimal sequence of treatment modalities and exploring and validating different biomarkers. Despite these challenges, advancements in understanding the molecular alterations of neuroendocrine tumors hold promise for a more personalized and successful approach to treating each NET patient in the future.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company

PT217: Phanes Therapeutics

NP-101: Novatek Pharmaceuticals

CAM2029: Camurus AB

Lutetium [177Lu] oxodotreotide/dotatate: Advanced Accelerator Applications

RYZ101: RayzeBio, Inc.

Nab-sirolimus: Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Lurbinectedin + Irinotecan: PharmaMar

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are expected to change in the coming years. One key dynamic is the evolving understanding of the disease, including improved diagnostic tools and a growing awareness among healthcare professionals. Technological advancements, such as molecular imaging techniques and genomic profiling, have enhanced the precision in diagnosing and categorizing GEP-NETs.

The GEP-NET market dynamics are also influenced by healthcare policies, reimbursement mechanisms, and patient advocacy efforts. The demand for more effective and tolerable therapies, coupled with a growing patient population, contributes to the overall market dynamics of GEP-NETs.

Furthermore, the GEP-NETs pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of GEP-NETs, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the GEp-NETs market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the GEP-NETs market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the GEP-NETs market. One significant hurdle lies in the rarity and heterogeneity of GEP-NETs. The diverse clinical presentations and the variability in tumor behavior make standardization of treatment approaches challenging. Access to advanced diagnostic tools and therapies is another barrier. Molecular imaging techniques and genetic profiling, while promising, may not be universally accessible, posing challenges in timely and accurate diagnosis.

Moreover, GEP-NETs treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the GEP-NETs market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the GEP-NETs market growth.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Size in 2020 ~USD 3 Billion Key Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies Eli Lilly and Company, Phanes Therapeutics, Novatek Pharmaceuticals, Camurus AB, Advanced Accelerator Applications, RayzeBio, Inc., Aadi Bioscience, Inc., PharmaMar, and others Key Pipeline Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies Abemaciclib, PT217, NP-101, CAM2029, Lutetium [177Lu] oxodotreotide/dotatate, RYZ101, Nab-sirolimus, Lurbinectedin + Irinotecan, and others

Scope of the Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors current marketed and emerging therapies

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors current marketed and emerging therapies Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Key Insights 2. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Report Introduction 3. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Overview at a Glance 4. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Executive Summary 5 Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Treatment and Management 8. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Guidelines 9. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors 12. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Marketed Drugs 13. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

