GATC Health Wins 2023's Most Innovative Multiomic Technology Solutions Provider Award by Global Health & Pharma Magazine

News provided by

GATC Health Corp

10 Jan, 2024, 07:45 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health Corp, a technology company advancing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI),  was recognized as the Most Innovative Multiomic Technology Solutions Provider at the 2023 Global Excellence Awards.

Continue Reading

The Global Excellence Awards, presented annually by Global Health & Pharma Magazine, recognize the achievements of companies and individuals in various industries worldwide. These awards honor those who have shown ingenuity, commitment, and an ongoing dedication to developing the best products and services in their respective fields. GATC Health's recognition in this prestigious international award program is a testament to its groundbreaking work in the field of multiomic technology.

GATC Health's Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform generated seven novel drug candidates in just 22 months and has the capacity to create up to 12 new molecules a year. Each of these assets is screened in silico for efficacy, safety and off-target effects, significantly increasing the likelihood of clinical trial and market success. MAT also represents a significant leap forward in personalized medicine with the ability to analyze 400 trillion genetic datapoints (2,500 whole exome reports) in about 7 minutes. GATC Health's MAT platform was recognized as setting a new standard for bringing AI optimization to the pharmaceutical industry.

In recognition of the company's strides in innovation, GATC Health has proudly accepted the award, underscoring its commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge technology. The company's predictive analytics technology also supports public health initiatives by optimizing resource allocation and enhancing patient care.

The Global Excellence Awards—GATC Health Corp
https://www.ghp-news.com/winners/gatc-health/

"Transforming Medicine Through Advanced AI" GATC Health featured in Global Health & Pharma Magazine
https://ghp-news.com/issues/q4-2023/25/

GATC Health Corp
http://gatchealth.com

About GATC Health 

GATC Health Corp is a technology company revolutionizing disease prediction and drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach, which de-risks drug pipelines and accelerates new therapies to treat disease with accuracy, efficiency and speed never before achieved in medical science. The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions for accurate and rapid disease prediction, novel target identification, and drug discovery and development. GATC envisions the future of medicine now, where health is protected, disease is reversed and every person's unique biology is treated with precision.

SOURCE GATC Health Corp

Also from this source

GATC Health Announces Forward Stock Split and $500 Million Valuation

GATC Health Announces Forward Stock Split and $500 Million Valuation

GATC Health Corp, a technology company advancing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), recently announced a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.