GATE Energy Announces New Global Headquarters

HOUSTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, a leading global engineering, commissioning, and field services firm, is excited to announce the opening of its new headquarters in Houston, Texas. GATE Energy has moved to a 35-acre office campus located in the Houston Energy Corridor.

Founded in 2000, GATE Energy has grown and evolved, expanding worldwide with offices in Texas, Louisiana, South Korea, and Singapore.

Lee Jordan, Chief Operating Officer at GATE Energy, commented, "This move achieves three main objectives for us: it improves the work environment and amenities available to our employees and supports our commitment to being the Best Firm To Work For, it places us in the heart of the Energy Corridor close to many of our major clients, and it has the capacity to accommodate the ongoing growth of our business for many years to come. The space also allows our employees to collaborate at a higher level, across disciplines and affiliate companies."

GATE's new headquarters will be located on the 13501 Katy Freeway, Suite 3300, Houston, Texas, 77079.

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning, and specialty field services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy.

SOURCE GATE Energy

