GATE Energy Establishes New Office in Vietnam

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, a 100% employee-owned ESOP, is proud to announce that they have established a new office in Vietnam. This new office reflects their continual growth on a global stage to better serve their international clients and partners.

Karthik Annadorai, President and Chief Revenue Officer at GATE Energy, stated, "The expansion into Vietnam is part of our strategic investment into the Asia region following the establishment of our Malaysia office earlier in the year. We are excited for current and future partners and clients in the region to experience the full breadth of GATE Energy services. Our employee owners are energized in serving the Asia market and by what the future holds for our family of companies."

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy, a 100% employee-owned ESOP and global firm with multiple affiliates, they provide various services to the energy sector. Our GATE Energy project delivery team helps developers successfully deliver projects —from front-end due diligence and owner's engineering through construction management, turnkey commissioning, and initial startup. As the specialty engineering arm of GATE Energy, Viking Engineering supports the design, optimization and integrity of energy facilities and assets. As the field services arm of GATE Energy, BlueFin provides flushing, testing, cleaning and joint integrity for energy facilities and assets.

With a global footprint spanning North America, Asia, and Latin America—and decades of experience delivering both large and small projects—GATE Energy combines the scale of a multinational with the agility of a specialized partner.

