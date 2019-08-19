GATE Energy Awarded Commissioning For Murphy's King's Quay In The Gulf Of Mexico

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Murphy Oil as the provider for facility commissioning of the Murphy Exploration & Production Company – USA's recently announced King's Quay development.

The scope of the project includes commissioning planning, onshore commissioning execution and offshore commissioning / ready-for-startup services.

Steven Guy, President of Commissioning said, "This project is evidence to GATE's high-quality work and the ability to successfully deliver projects for our Clients. Our strength is complete alignment with our Clients' vision in ensuring planned certainty of commissioning and startup. This project solidifies GATE's stronghold in the global commissioning space and is testimony to our staff's dedication to 'make it work right the first time.'"

Grant Gibson, Founder and CEO of GATE, said, "King's Quay adds to our recent successes giving GATE back-to-back successes in project awards taking our backlog to record levels as we accelerate out of the downturn. Looking forward we see growth in the top line, synergy from recent acquisitions, and expanding margins through cost efficiencies making GATE an invaluable investment opportunity for the future."

The King's Quay development is an 80,000 BPD (100,000 MSCFD) facility anchored by the Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai developments with first oil planned for first half of 2022.

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning, and specialty field services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy

