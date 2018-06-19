Steven Guy, President of Commissioning, "This is a testament to GATE's strength in delivering major projects for operators worldwide and aligns with our strategy to provide our clients world-class service based on three simple attributes: Leadership, Technical Expertise and most importantly, Certainty. Along with other recent awards, this establishes our reputation as a best-in-class provider that consistently delivers safe, efficient execution, and high-quality service to global energy projects. GATE is extremely proud to be trusted with a project such as Vito that represents a new paradigm in Shell's offshore project delivery model."

Grant Gibson, Founder and CEO of GATE, "Vito adds to our recent awards to give GATE record book-to-bill for blue chip clients as we accelerate out of the downturn. Looking forward we see growth in the top line, synergy from recent acquisitions, and expanding margins through cost efficiencies."

The Vito development is owned by Shell Offshore Inc. (63.11%, operator) and Statoil USA E&P Inc. (36.89%); the field is located beneath more than 4,000 ft of water, approximately 150-miles southeast of New Orleans and is currently scheduled to begin production in 2021.

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning, field services, operations & maintenance staffing services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gate-energy-awarded-commissioning-for-vito-in-the-gulf-of-mexico-300668824.html

SOURCE GATE Energy