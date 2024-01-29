GATE Energy Awarded US Portion of Shenandoah FPS Commissioning

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, a global leader in commissioning and start-up services, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the commissioning execution contract for the US portion of the Beacon Shenandoah FPS project. GATE's scope includes final pre-commissioning and commissioning planning and execution following sail away from South Korea.

Mark Myhre, President of Commissioning at GATE Energy, remarked, "We are pleased to continue on with the Shenandoah project beyond the fabrication yard. Receiving the commissioning contract for the US portion of the Shenandoah FPS will allow us to deploy a bespoke solution for our client and demonstrate how GATE Energy commissioning team can span the globe while maintaining continuity of culture and technical expertise."

Lee Jordan, GATE Energy CEO, added "this is another key award that further strengthens our position as the leading commissioning provider for the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. We are proud to extend our current South Korean engagement in the project through to first oil in the USA."

The deepwater Shenandoah field is located in the Gulf of Mexico in the Walker Ridge blocks approximately 230 miles from New Orleans, with water depths ranging up to 5,500 ft. First oil is targeted for late 2024.

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy is a 100% employee-owned ESOP and family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning, and specialty field services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy

