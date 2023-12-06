GATE Energy Awarded Woodside Trion FPU Commissioning

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, a global leader in commissioning and start-up services, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the commissioning contract for the Woodside Trion Floating Production Unit (FPU) project by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI). GATE's scope includes pre-commissioning and commissioning planning and execution at HHI's fabrication yard in Ulsan, South Korea.

Lee Jordan, GATE Energy CEO, offered, "We are excited to build on our prior working relationship with HHI and our footprints in South Korea, Mexico, and the United States to support delivery of the first oil production facility for Mexico's deepwater acreage in the Gulf of Mexico. This will represent a substantial milestone for Woodside and is a key step in unlocking the full potential of the basin for the Mexican people."

Mark Myhre, President of Commissioning at GATE Energy, expressed the company's pride and enthusiasm for this achievement: "Receiving the commissioning contract for the Woodside Trion FPU project is a remarkable milestone for GATE Energy. This marks the third consecutive HHI-built FPU project awarded to us, demonstrating the trust and confidence that our valued clients place in our capabilities."

He continued, "We take immense pride in the fact that this project will not only deliver exceptional value to HHI and Woodside but will also bring benefit to our dedicated employee owners."

This opportunity also signifies a significant step in GATE Energy's global expansion. The Woodside Trion FPU project will take the company to offshore Mexico for the first time, opening new horizons and extending its reach in the international energy market.

GATE Energy remains committed to its core values of safety, quality, and excellence as it embarks on this exciting project. The company is eager to collaborate with HHI and contribute to the success of the Woodside Trion FPU project, setting new industry standards and reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in the energy sector.

The Trion deepwater development is located in the Gulf of Mexico in the Perdido Fold Belt with water depths ranging up to 8,200 ft. The FPU will be constructed in South Korea with first oil targeted for 2028.

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy is a 100% employee-owned ESOP and family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning and specialty field services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy.

SOURCE GATE Energy