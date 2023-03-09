Gate of Heaven Cemetery Unveils Magnificent Art and New Chapel Mausoleum

Attend Grand Opening March 18-19, To Preplan During Open House Weekend

EAST HANOVER, N.J. , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum in East Hanover, New Jersey, invites families to attend their open house weekend on March 18th and 19th, where visitors can witness the unveiling of the magnificent new addition, the Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection.

This new structure features elegant marble crypts, glass and marble cremation niches, and a new chapel section dedicated to cremations. The chapel also showcases several stunning works of liturgical art, including a two-story mosaic of Jesus Christ crafted by Mellini Art Glass & Mosaics U.S., an art studio based in Florence, Italy.

The Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection also features a stained-glass window titled "The Peacemakers," inspired by the Sermon on the Mount, and features Christ with the 12 apostles. The window was saved from the former Sacred Heart Church in Vailsburg and was installed on the second floor in the new cremation chapel on the opposite side of the mosaic.

According to Joseph Verzi, who worked as Assistant Executive Director for Catholic Cemeteries for more than two decades and now serves as a consultant, the Peacemaker-stained glass window is relevant today in light of the various global conflicts.

"The reason we want it to be a special location is so that people can go there and pray for peace," explains Verzi. "Everybody needs to pray for peace."

Another artwork includes 14 life-like statues of the stations of the cross handcrafted from wood made in Tyrol, Austria, almost 200 years ago. The sculptures were saved from St. Peter's Church (formerly Queen of Angels), built in Newark, NJ, around 1860, and restored to their original glory.

Val Gardena, an Italian/Austrian area in the heart of the Dolomites, where the statues originated, is world-renowned for its superior quality of statues, religious figures, and church altars.

Join Open House Event For Significant Savings and Peace of Mind

The open house weekend is a perfect time to make the best decisions for the future without the added stress and confusion during grief.

"A time of loss is a time of confusion, and final arrangements do not have to add to the uncertainty," says Andrew Schafer, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "We reach out regularly to families to inform them about the valuable benefits of preplanning."

Take advantage of the lowest construction pricing on March 18 and 19. Prices are set to increase on March 20. To learn more, visit www.GateofHeavenCemetery.org. Gate of Heaven Cemetery is at 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, Morris County, New Jersey. Learn more about Catholic Cemeteries at www.rcancem.org

