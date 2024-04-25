Discover Savings and Serenity at Holy Name's Open House - May 4 & 5

This event is a crucial opportunity for anyone in the Catholic community who wants to make informed decisions about burial and memorial services before facing life's most challenging moments.

Located in the heart of Jersey City, just minutes from NYC, Holy Name is the premier Catholic burial space in Hudson County and the only Catholic cemetery in Jersey City with available space.

This open house offers a unique chance to explore the serene beauty of our marble mausoleum crypts, glass cremation niches, and beautifully landscaped outdoor sections designed for reflection and remembrance. Our chapels, ideal for committal services, monthly Masses, and prayer, allow you to experience their tranquility and spiritual solace.

During the open house, visitors will also have the chance to explore the benefits of preplanning with the guidance of our compassionate Memorial Planning Advisors. They will be available to discuss all options for burial, cremation, and memorialization and offer financial planning solutions with no obligation.

Don't miss this critical event, where we offer financing options and unparalleled savings--right before a price increase on May 6th. Learn more about the open house at Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum here: Open House Weekend - Holy Name - Catholic Cemeteries https://www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-holy-name

Take advantage of this unique opportunity to honor your loved ones with dignity and grace. The open house will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at Holy Name Cemetery and Mausoleum, located at 823 West Side Ave., Jersey City, N.J. 07306.

No appointment is necessary.

Are you keeping the cremains of your loved one at home?

Catholics believe the cremated remains of loved ones should be given a sacred and dignified resting space. Having cremains interred in a chapel mausoleum or cemetery also offers families a designated place and time to grieve, heal, pray, and honor the memories of their loved one, surrounded by magnificent liturgical art inspired by the Holy Family, the Apostles, heavenly saints, and angels. By contrast, when the cremated remains are left in a home, they can fade into everyday life's background and be forgotten.

For more information, visit www.HolyNameCemetery.org or call 888-621-0337 to speak with a representative. Remember, this is the last open house event in the area until November 2024. Act now to secure your visit on May 4 and 5 before the prices increase.

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark: For over 175 years, the ministry of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark has existed to meet the needs of individuals and families before, during, and after death and burial, as well as during bereavement. Learn more at www.rcancem.org.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark