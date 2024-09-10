GATES EXPANDS DATA CENTER COOLING PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF NEW DATA MASTER™ HOSE

Expanding its cutting-edge portfolio of data center cooling solutions, the Data Master™ Cooling Hose provides flexibility, performance, and cleanliness designed for high-performance computing environments

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, is continuing to drive innovation for the data center cooling market with the upcoming launch of the Data Master™ Data Center Cooling Hose. This fluid conveyance solution, a result of Gates Eco-Innovation™ process, is a further expansion into data center liquid cooling applications which are a rapidly growing segment within data center cooling driven by compute-intensive applications such as Artificial Intelligence.

This latest innovation in Gates growing broad fluid conveyance portfolio has been specifically engineered for superior flexibility and increased compactness, providing easier and more efficient assembly, routing, and handling, all important requirements in the footprint-constrained data center market. Data Master hoses meet key industry application requirements, including the UL94V-0 and VW-1 flame resistance standards, and feature specialty-compounded materials that ensure cleanliness throughout the system, limiting fluid contamination which leads to fewer data center operational disruptions and maximizes uptime.

"As the demand for high-performance data centers grows, so too does the need for reliable, liquid cooling solutions that ensure optimal performance of IT infrastructure," said Michael Haen, vice president of product line management and global marketing. "Our new Data Master™ Data Center Cooling Hose is built upon our expertise in materials science, thermal management, and fluid conveyance across mission-critical applications. As a proud member of the Open Compute Project (OCP) we will stay close to the constantly evolving requirements in data center applications, and will continue to focus our investments in innovative technologies to meet the evolving needs of data centers worldwide."

The Data Master Data Center Cooling Hose will be globally available in the fourth quarter of 2024. For more information about Gates Data Center Solutions or to speak with an expert, please visit Gates.com/datacentersolutions.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets including industrial on-highway, industrial off-highway, mobility and recreation, automotive, energy and resources as well as diversified industrial. Our products are sold in more than 130 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are related to and based on management's current expectations regarding the performance of the Company's business and its plans, objectives, and intentions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement should circumstances change, except as required by law.

