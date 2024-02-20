GATES INTRODUCES CLEAN MASTER™ PLUS PRESSURE WASH HOSE

Lighter more flexible high pressure hose improves ergonomics, productivity and safety

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a global manufacturer of highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, announces the launch of the Clean Master Plus hose platform, the newest addition to Gates' industrial hose lineup, built for high pressure applications in demanding industrial environments.

Clean Master Plus leverages innovation in advanced materials and wire reinforcement technology to operate at extremely high pressures of up to 6,000 psi, three times more than the average pressure washer hose. This next generation hose construction also stands out for being 22% lighter and 50% more flexible on average compared to existing 6,000 psi hoses, improving ergonomics and safety, reducing worker fatigue while also increasing productivity.

Features and benefits of Clean Master Plus include:

REACH compliant, ozone and abrasion resistant cover for lasting performance in tough environments

Smooth cover for exceptional maneuverability on rough surfaces

Higher operating temperature (up to 300ºF) compared to existing version

Flexible and lightweight construction for easy handling

Compact design reduces space requirements for storage

Compatible with Megacrimp™ couplings, stainless steel couplings, and Gates Crimpers

"We know industrial cleaning is a tough job, and designed Clean Master Plus to last longer, operate at higher pressures, and be easier to use. This hose platform leverages the latest in our advanced materials and wire reinforcement technology to withstand the toughest conditions in construction, marine, general manufacturing, public works, mining, and commercial property maintenance applications, to name a few," said Tom Pitstick, President APAC and Global Strategy. "Gates has a long history of innovating and pushing boundaries to engineer products that exceed our customers' expectations."

Clean Master Plus is a result of Gates' Eco-Innovation™ product development system. This process leverages the company's capabilities across materials science development, process engineering and product design to develop high-quality, high-performance products that exceed customer expectations, while also helping to reduce environmental impacts of the products through the life cycle, including how they are manufactured.

To learn more about Gates and its products, please visit Gates.com .

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets including industrial on-highway, industrial off-highway, mobility, and recreation, automotive, energy, and resources as well as diversified industrial. Our products are sold in more than 130 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com .

