GATES NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S AMERICA'S GREATEST WORKPLACES 2024 FOR DIVERSITY

Award recognizes Gates' impact and commitment to fostering a safe and empowering work environment for all

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, humbly announces its recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This prestigious acknowledgment is the result of a survey involving over 220,000 individuals and encompassing representation of over 1.5 million company reviews across America.

The survey, conducted by Newsweek in collaboration with market-data research firm Plant-A Insights, aims to spotlight companies that foster diverse and inclusive work environments. The recognition reflects Gates' commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion as integral aspects of its corporate culture.

Gates remains committed to advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives. The company has established a DE&I Council focused on expanding resources, enhancing education, and championing DE&I programs across the organization. The DE&I Council, at the forefront of these efforts, has identified three distinct Business Resource Groups (BRGs) dedicated to supporting diverse communities within Gates. These BRGs serve as instrumental platforms for fostering inclusivity and ensuring that their commitment to diversity is woven into the fabric of their corporate culture.

"We take great pride in being acknowledged on the Newsweek roster of America's Top Workplaces for Diversity for a consecutive second year," said Gwen Montgomery, Gates SVP of Global Human Resources. "The foundation of our success lies in appreciating and accepting diversity across all facets of our team and operations. Whether it's our workforce, business associates, or communities, we foster a secure and empowering atmosphere where everyone can be their authentic selves."

Gates is honored to be included in this esteemed list, recognizing the company's efforts in creating a workplace that values and embraces diversity. The company believes a diverse workforce fosters innovation, creativity, and overall business success.

For more information about Gates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts, please visit https://www.gates.com/us/en/about-us/careers/diversity-equity-inclusion.html .

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets including industrial on-highway, industrial off-highway, mobility and recreation, automotive, energy and resources as well as diversified industrial. Our products are sold in more than 30 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com .

