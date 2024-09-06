Gates Releases 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

Sixth Annual Report Highlights Continued Progress in Four Pillars of Sustainability Strategy: Governance, Technology, Environment, and Stewardship

DENVER, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, has published its annual Sustainability Report for 2023 . The report highlights progress on the four pillars within the company's "GTES" Framework for sustainability strategy: Governance, Technology, Environment, and Stewardship.

"Gates is an innovation-driven company striving to improve our impact on people and the environment, taking into account the materials we use, our manufacturing processes, and the communities where we live and work," said Ivo Jurek, chief executive officer of Gates. "I'm proud of the ongoing commitment from our global teams to advance our sustainability efforts company-wide. We have further invested in our "GTES" organizational capabilities, established additional governance processes, enhanced our reporting to align with global standards, and continued to leverage our Eco-Innovation™ process to develop and manufacture products with a reduced environmental footprint while supporting our customers on their sustainability journeys."

As part of these efforts, the company has brought 818,000 kWh of solar energy online and invested in infrastructure projects to reduce 18M kWh of natural gas and 7M kWh of electricity consumption. With these key projects along with 73 other active GHG reduction projects underway, Gates remains steadfast in its pursuit of decarbonization. Gates is also working to reduce hazardous waste, landfill, and water consumption while increasing the number of zero-waste sites.

In 2023, Gates continued to achieve progress in enhancing health and safety across global operations through proactive efforts to reduce risk, the Life Critical Requirements program, and additional levels of training and communications across our global facilities and our workforce. The company saw a 20% decrease in Total Case Incident Rates (TCIR) and a 15% reduction in severe injuries, demonstrating the effectiveness of its safety initiatives.

Across the globe, Gates employees are making meaningful contributions to their communities through a wide array of volunteer activities. Whether mentoring students in STEM programs, leading a local reforestation project, or offering hands-on support at food banks and community shelters, these efforts reflect a dedication to making a positive, lasting impact in the communities where they live and work.

Gates sustainability reporting process applies the standards and guidelines expressed by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation and its Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Reporting is also informed by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For more details, please see the full Gates 2023 Sustainability Report, available to view or download at www.gates.com/sustainability

