Gateway Capital Advisors Joins GCG Advisory Partners

Partnership to amplify growth for Gateway Capital Advisors as part of GCG's Monetize & Grow platform

GCG adds $400 Million AUM practice with organic growth multiples exceeding industry averages and investment management strategy tailored to growing business-owner client base

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Advisory Partners ("GCG"), parent company of GCG Wealth Management, today announced that it has acquired Gateway Capital Advisors, a St. Louis, Missouri-based wealth management firm with $400 million under management and organic growth multiples exceeding industry averages.

Gateway Capital Advisors Managing Partners Dustin Ward, Shaun Griese and Joseph Sigman will join GCG as Operating and Equity Partners. Through this partnership, Gateway's partners and team will benefit from access to GCG's technology platform, operational support, marketing resources, succession planning strategies and capital to support continued growth.

Gateway Capital Advisors has a high-energy, growth-oriented team and a track record of execution and proven success with its "hands on" approach to financial guidance:

The team's macro-economic driven investment process, which was designed to resonate with their business-owner clients, balances growth potential with the reduction of risk for clients' current or future income needs.

The firm's high-touch personalized client engagement strategy, including in-person educational seminars monthly, outperforms passive client acquisition models.

The firm's investment performance and deliberate client strategy have driven organic growth and success in attracting new clients and deepening relationships with existing ones.

This partnership demonstrates GCG's culture-first acquisition model, in which they seek to enter partnerships with mid-career advisors who want to collaborate and double down on their growth alongside GCG as partners:

GCG's differentiated Monetize and Grow platform allows entrepreneurial advisors to achieve liquidity and succession planning, while continuing to grow their business through access to improved infrastructure, best-in-class technology and operational support.

platform allows entrepreneurial advisors to achieve liquidity and succession planning, while continuing to grow their business through access to improved infrastructure, best-in-class technology and operational support. GCG's success showcases the power of the Osaic ecosystem, a network that allows like-minded advisors to find each other, recognize shared values and come together in ways that make everyone stronger.

Joel Burris, CEO and Managing Partner, GCG Advisory Partners, stated:

"We are thrilled to welcome Dustin, Shaun and Joe as partners of GCG. They have built Gateway Capital Advisors into an outstanding practice over the past decade, as demonstrated by the caliber of their client relationships, the depth of their expertise, and the team-oriented culture they've built. This partnership is also a testament to the environment that Osaic enables, where advisors can connect and collaborate in ways that make everyone stronger. GCG was built on the belief that we're not trying to be all things to all advisors; we're focused on being the right platform for the right partners. Joe, Dustin, Shaun and their team are exactly that and we're looking forward to working together to grow the firm to new heights."

Joey Hagner, Chief Growth Officer, GCG Advisory Partners, stated:

"From the moment we met Dustin, Shaun and Joe, the cultural alignment was immediately apparent and undeniable. Their energy, pace, and conviction about where their business is going all mirror how we think about GCG. What stood out most is that they understand the value of building something together, and are motivated by the long-term opportunity of our partnership. Gateway Capital's team showed us that they are thinking like true partners and entrepreneurs, with a thoughtful approach to their company's lifecycle and a deep understanding of the benefits that our partnership will bring to their clients. That's exactly what we are looking for in partners."

Dustin Ward, Shaun Griese and Joseph Sigman, Managing Partners at Gateway Capital Advisors, stated:

"This is a unique opportunity to play a meaningful role in shaping the long-term growth and success of our platform. We have a track record of delivering the investment management solutions that our business-owner clients need: we manage risk while growing and protecting capital. This transaction will allow us to broaden our footprint without sacrificing the personal, high-touch engagement strategy that powered our client retention and asset growth from the start. With GCG and its Monetize and Grow platform, we have the technology, marketing and operational resources to amplify our next chapter of growth, and are looking forward to collaborating with the GCG team and the other advisors in the GCG partnership."

Gateway Capital Advisors will keep its brand and its current team will continue to manage day-to-day operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Holland & Knight served as Legal Counsel to GCG Advisory Partners.

About GCG Advisory Partners

GCG Advisory Partners, LLC, an organization focused on legacy, succession, and M&A in the hybrid and independent RIA space, is the parent company of GCG Wealth Management and other financial services businesses. In 2025, GCG announced a recapitalization and a strategic investment from BharCap Partners, a private investment firm focused on the financial services sector.

GCG provides capital, acquisition/succession strategies, and a robust technology platform for its partnering advisors. Additionally, GCG offers a support system and team environment to reduce advisors' operational headaches. With 13 office locations throughout the Southeast and the Midwest, the firm's advisors serve individual clients and small business owners across the country. For more information, please visit www.gcgap.com. For further information about GCG Wealth Management, please visit www.gcgwm.com.

About Gateway Capital Advisors

Gateway Capital Advisors is a St. Louis, Missouri-based wealth management firm with $400 million under management, led by Managing Partners Dustin Ward, Shaun Griese and Joseph Sigman. The team has built a practice defined by entrepreneurial energy and deep client relationships. For more information, please visit https://www.gcastl.com.

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SOURCE GCG Advisory Partners