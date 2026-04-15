Gunderson Capital Management Joins GCG Advisory Partners Platform

GCG Partners With Bill Gunderson, Investor and Nationally Syndicated Radio Personality

Partnership Establishes GCG's Fee-Only RIA Channel

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Advisory Partners ("GCG"), parent company of GCG Wealth Management, today announced that Gunderson Capital Management ("Gunderson Capital"), an independent, nationally-recognized RIA firm based in Mount Pleasant, SC with over $420 million in AUM, has joined its platform.

Bill Gunderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will join GCG as an Operating and Equity Partner. As part of the transaction, Gunderson Capital will gain access to GCG's advanced technology platform, operational support, and dedicated growth capital.

This partnership establishes GCG's fee-only, pure RIA channel. Gunderson Capital has built a powerful and differentiated brand centered on research-driven, growth-oriented investment management. Gunderson Capital serves clients across the country, guided by a fiduciary commitment to protecting and growing client wealth across generations.

Importantly, Bill Gunderson is a recognized voice in financial media. Gunderson's national media presence and marketing expertise is an exceptionally valuable organic growth engine for Gunderson Capital. Through this partnership, Bill Gunderson brings that engine to GCG and its network and will help to power the growth of GCG's fee-only, pure RIA channel. Bill has strategically built his presence across high impact channels:

Host of the nationally syndicated Best Stocks Now Radio Hour, which broadcasts every market morning;

Founder and owner of the Best Stocks Now app, which serves investors and advisors;

Frequent guest on Fox News, Fox Business, Bloomberg, and national talk radio shows;

regular contributor to financial news publications, such as Dow Jones MarketWatch, Seeking Alpha, and TheStreet.com; and

regular contributor to financial news publications, such as Dow Jones MarketWatch, Seeking Alpha, and TheStreet.com; and Three-time Best Columnist of the Year award recipient (San Diego Press Club / Society of Professional Journalism).

This partnership is indicative of GCG's core strategy of achieving mutual success by partnering with advisors who are demonstrating organic growth, then bolstering that growth with the infrastructure, capital, and resources of an enterprise platform. This partnership also demonstrates GCG's commitment to helping advisors implement a thoughtful succession framework that supports the long-term preservation of the firm's legacy.

Joel Burris, CEO & Managing Partner, GCG Advisory Partners, stated:

"We are excited to welcome Bill Gunderson and Gunderson Capital to the GCG Monetize and Grow platform. This partnership is a great fit for both of us. GCG is establishing a fee-only RIA channel with an expert and legend in this space, while providing the technology and operational support that will amplify Gunderson Capital's growth trajectory and allow Bill to focus on his high impact work: investing, brand building through strategic media appearances, and, importantly, building client relationships. Bill's media and marketing expertise is a core asset that we are excited for him to bring to GCG."

Joey Hagner, Chief Growth Officer, GCG Advisory Partners, stated:

"Bill is a standout marketing strategist who has built a powerful, repeatable organic growth engine through his investing and marketing expertise. Our complementary partnership will drive robust benefits for both of us: GCG will amplify and modernize the Gunderson growth engine with our technology and platform capabilities, and Gunderson's innovative marketing capabilities and media presence will enhance GCG's market position."

Bill Gunderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gunderson Capital Management, and Equity Partner, GCG Advisory Partners, stated:

"We built Gunderson Capital on a thoughtful, research-backed approach, and this partnership with GCG is about amplifying what already works. Their operational expertise and scalable technology platform give us the ability to grow smarter and faster in a market that continues to evolve. This partnership allows us to stay focused on our visibility in the market and on building strong relationships with our clients. I'm excited to collaborate with the GCG team and continue to grow our networks together."

Gunderson Capital will keep its existing brand, and its team will continue to manage day-to-day operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ECHELON Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Gunderson Capital Management and Holland & Knight served as Legal Counsel to GCG Advisory Partners.

About GCG Advisory Partners

GCG Advisory Partners, LLC, an organization focused on legacy, succession, and M&A in the hybrid and independent RIA space, is the parent company of GCG Wealth Management and other financial services businesses. In 2025, GCG announced a recapitalization and a strategic investment from BharCap Partners, a private investment firm focused on the financial services sector.

GCG provides capital, acquisition/succession strategies, and a robust technology platform for its partnering advisors. Additionally, GCG offers a support system and team environment to reduce advisors' operational headaches. With 13 office locations throughout the Southeast and the Midwest, the firm's advisors serve individual clients and small business owners across the country. For more information, please visit www.gcgap.com. For further information about GCG Wealth Management, please visit www.gcgwm.com.

About Gunderson Capital Management

Gunderson Capital Management is a nationally recognized, fee-only independent RIA headquartered in Mount Pleasant, SC. Founded and led by Bill Gunderson, the firm has built a powerful and differentiated brand around research-driven, growth-oriented investment management. With more than $400M in AUM, Gunderson Capital serves clients across the country, guided by a fiduciary commitment to protecting and growing client wealth across generations. For further information about Gunderson Capital Management, please visit www.gundersoncapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Nicole Caputo

[email protected]

704-372-4491

Delia Cannan

Reevemark

[email protected]

212-433-4600

SOURCE GCG Advisory Partners