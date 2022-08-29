Gateway Financial Partners Appoints Jill Batley as Firm's President

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Financial Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Jill Batley as the firm's President. Batley, who formerly served as Chief Compliance Officer helping to guide the firm's strategy for corporate development, has 35 years of leadership experience in compliance, operations, and advisor relations.

Jill Batley, President of Gateway Financial Partners

"Leadership drives culture," says David Wood, Founder and CVO. "We recognize the tremendous power in Jill's experience. Her knowledge, empathy, and commitment make her the right person for this role. We are also proud that Jill will be Gateway's first female President. Jill is a thought leader and has been instrumental in our company's growth and development. She brings a deeper understanding of service and client experience in the industry. This level of diverse attention and talent, specifically in this critical position, will chart a course of growth at Gateway."

Jill is passionate about education and financial literacy. She supports and volunteers for several local organizations. She holds Series 7 and Series 24 licenses through LPL Financial, and Series 66 through Gateway Wealth Partners.

"I am excited for the opportunity to help lead Gateway Financial Partners into a new chapter of growth," says Batley. "I remain committed to our mission of supporting our advisors through innovative technology, effective operational tools, powerful marketing, and active leadership. I am thrilled to step into this new role with such a professional team."

Gateway Financial Partners supports 170 licensed advisors across 26 states, 95 support team members, and 265 total affiliations. The firm is co-headquartered in Glastonbury, Connecticut and Appleton, Wisconsin, retaining substantial operations in both locations. Support is provided at the firm in four areas including leadership, operations, marketing, and technology. Gateway Financial Partners is proud of their Core Values, of which they center every business and personal decision around.

Media Contact – Sydney Hebert

[email protected]

860.430.8198

www.joingateway.com

www.joingateway.com/values

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Gateway Wealth Partners, a registered investment advisor. Gateway Wealth Partners and Gateway Financial Partners are separate entities from LPL Financial.

SOURCE Gateway Financial Partners