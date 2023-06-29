Gateway Financial Partners Strengthening Ties with Advisors & Team Members Through Equity Alignment

GLASTONBURY, Conn., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Financial Partners demonstrates their steadfast commitment to empowering independent financial advisors and team members by aligning the equity interest with 50 of their financial advisors and team members. This new arrangement, known as the Gateway Growth Partnership, allows advisors to secure profit interest in the company, while Gateway invests in the advisors' independent practices, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship.

David Wood, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer of Gateway Financial Partners Gateway Financial Partners Glastonbury, CT Headquarters

"Our mission is to grow our business together with our advisors," said David Wood, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Gateway Financial Partners. "We're fostering a reciprocal relationship that encourages collaboration between advisors and the team. The same equity opportunity is being extended to our team members, which ensures that we retain the right talent for the long term."

Gateway Financial Partners supports 170 advisors in 27 states and anticipates significant growth through initiatives like the Gateway Growth Partnership.

"By giving our advisors and team members the opportunity to become part-owners, we are continuing to build upon our 39-year legacy. This opportunity further demonstrates our commitment to a true, deep-rooted partnership," commented Jill Batley, President of Gateway Financial Partners.

Sal Motta, a financial advisor who is a participant in the Gateway Growth Partnership, expresses his excitement for the initiative:

"The Gateway Growth Partnership connects the interests of advisors to the interest of the firm, bringing us that much closer to one another and to firm-wide success. It's a continued step toward independence for Gateway advisors- and our clients. The Gateway Growth Partnership offers the liquidity necessary to continue to attract quality advisors and team members focusing on growth, scale, fit, cultural fit, and industry leadership. Everyone wins." -Sal Motta, Gateway Financial Partners Advisor of 10 years.

About Gateway:

Gateway Financial Partners is a Hybrid RIA firm devoted to serving the independent financial advisor. Gateway serves their advisors through four pillars of support: leadership, operations, marketing, and technology. The Gateway team operates around their core values of freedom, partnership, teamwork, innovation, superior customer experience, integrity, and respect, empowering independent financial advisors and providing them the tools and flexibility they need to serve clients how they see fit. Committed to innovation, Gateway uses forward-thinking strategies and cutting-edge technologies to offer tailored customer experiences. Upholding high ethical standards and respecting individuality are integral to the firm's operations. With the firm's support, independent advisors can thrive, making them a testament to the power of freedom, integrity, and respect in financial services.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Gateway Financial Partners, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

Media Contact:

Sydney Hebert

860-430-8198

[email protected]

SOURCE Gateway Financial Partners