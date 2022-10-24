Gateway Financial Partners Signs The Fearless Pledge

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fearless Pledge by Females & Finance was officially launched at the Riskalyze Fearless Investing Summit 2022, a new industry wide call to advance women in financial services. Aaron Klein, Founder and CEO at Riskalyze, was the first to sign the pledge. Gateway Financial Partners falls third on the list of signees; they are proud to back this initiative with action.

The Fearless Pledge is a vow to hire, mentor, train, and advance 100,000 women by the end of 2025. This pledge surrounds the belief at Women Will Change Financial Services™ (Sheryl Hickerson of Females & Finance).

"Sheryl has worked tirelessly to create an industry that is BETTER through not only promoting a more inclusive work force, but also by believing in it and standing by it," says David Wood, Founder and CVO of Gateway Financial Partners. "The Fearless Pledge is a tangible way to put action to this belief. Gateway is proud to stand at the forefront of this pledge and we vow as a firm to uphold our commitment."

The Fearless Pledge calls for a more equitable industry. Participants can pledge time, money, mentorship, or jobs to advance and support females in financial services. Please join this initiative as either an independent or with your company by contacting [email protected].

