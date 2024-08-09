Gateway Financial Partners Welcomes Christian Widen as Director of Business Development

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Financial Partners, a prominent hybrid registered independent advisory (RIA) firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Christian Widen as the new Director of Business Development. Christian brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, marked by significant roles at Charles Schwab and Fidelity, where he excelled in business development for nine and seven years, respectively.

Christian Widen, Director of Business Development Gateway Headquarters Office in Glastonbury, CT

Christian, a Certified Financial Analyst® (CFA®), is renowned for his expertise in driving business growth and fostering innovation. His comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and strategic planning will be pivotal in advancing Gateway Financial Partners' mission: empowering advisors by providing autonomy, extensive support, and a collaborative ecosystem, enabling them to focus on client relationships and foster significant growth.

Reporting directly to David Wood, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Gateway Financial Partners, Christian's appointment is a strategic move to enhance the firm's capabilities. David Wood remarked, "Christian's experience in scaling businesses within the RIA space aligns perfectly with our vision. His strategic insights and proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to provide superior value to our clients."

Gateway Financial Partners remains dedicated to strengthening its team with top industry talent, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation in financial services.

About Gateway Financial Partners

Gateway Financial Partners is a hybrid RIA firm devoted to serving independent financial advisors. Gateway supports their advisors through four pillars: leadership, operations, marketing, and technology. The Gateway team operates around their core values of freedom, partnership, teamwork, innovation, superior customer experience, integrity, and respect, empowering independent financial advisors and providing them with the tools and flexibility they need to serve clients effectively. Committed to innovation, Gateway employs forward-thinking strategies and advanced technologies to offer tailored customer experiences. Upholding high ethical standards and respecting individuality are integral to the firm's operations. With Gateway's support, independent advisors can thrive, embodying the power of freedom, integrity, and respect in financial services.

Media Contact:

Silvi Weatherill

[email protected]

860-430-8198

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Gateway Wealth Partners, a registered investment advisor. Gateway Wealth Partners and Gateway Financial Partners are separate entities from LPL Financial.

SOURCE Gateway Financial Partners