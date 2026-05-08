Gateway Financial Partners Welcomes John J. Asta, Jr., CRPC®, as Newest Independent Financial Advisor in Missouri City, Texas

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Financial Partners welcomes John J. Asta, Jr., CRPC®, as its newest independent financial advisor. Asta works with individuals and families seeking a thoughtful, long-term approach to financial planning and investment guidance.

John J. Asta, Jr., CRPC® Gateway Financial Partners headquarters office in Glastonbury, CT

Asta has spent more than 34 years around the financial markets, beginning in 1992 as a professional market maker on the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange. He has worked directly with individuals and families as a financial advisor for more than 20 years, guiding clients through the housing downturn, the credit crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Asta earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Villanova University and holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) designation from the College for Financial Planning.

Asta's practice focuses on behavioral finance, investment counseling, and financial planning, helping clients think through decisions and stay aligned with their long-term priorities. Known for his steady, relationship-driven style, he treats clients with the same care he would offer to friends and family.

Through his partnership with Gateway, Asta gains access to a robust advisor-support ecosystem of technology, operations, and marketing resources — letting his independent practice operate with greater scale and efficiency while preserving the autonomy and personal touch that define his work.

"Gateway is built to empower independent advisors like John, who bring deep market experience and a clear commitment to the people they serve," said David Wood, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Gateway. "Three decades around the markets, paired with more than twenty years guiding clients through every kind of cycle, is a rare combination — and we are proud to provide the platform that lets him focus on what matters most."

"What drew me to Gateway is how clearly the firm is built around the advisor and the client relationship," said Asta. "Their support lets me spend more time on what actually moves the needle for the people I serve — listening carefully, building plans that fit, and staying close as their lives and goals evolve."

About Gateway Financial Partners

Gateway Financial Partners supports independent financial advisors across the country by providing access to operational, marketing, leadership, and technology resources. The firm's mission is to empower advisors to grow their practices while maintaining full ownership and independence in how they serve their clients.

Advisory services offered through Gateway Wealth Partners. Gateway Wealth Partners is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an Investment Advisor.

Media Contact:

Silvi Weatherill

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SOURCE Gateway Financial Partners