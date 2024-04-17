Gateway Foundation by Money Management Institute Honors Trailblazers in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with Opening Doors Awards

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gateway Foundation, a non-profit organization established by the Money Management Institute (MMI) to build meaningful change in the financial services industry by advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), announced the recipients of the prestigious Opening Doors Awards during the second annual Opening Doors Impact Night last night. The awards recognize the individuals, programs, and firms making outstanding contributions to DE&I within the industry.

"Together with our Gateway Foundation supporters, we are proud to honor TPG, Luis F. Rosa, and the Thornburg Pathways Program for their extraordinary contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Craig Pfeiffer, MMI President and CEO. "These recipients exemplify the spirit of the Opening Doors Awards, and their leadership serves as a beacon of inspiration for the investment management and asset management communities."

The Gateway Foundation by Money Management Institute serves as a catalyst for change within the financial services industry, fostering a more inclusive environment for all. Through the Foundation's three strategic initiatives – Financial Literacy, Industry Awareness and Preparation, and Performance and Professional Development, they support programs that promote career growth at every stage.

"As an organization, we are advancing the mission of diversity and inclusion by recognizing the need for a more sustainable, scalable approach to addressing DE&I challenges," said Marc Brookman, Chair of the Gateway Foundation. "We have a long road ahead of us, but celebrating trailblazers and milestones are important events as we bring the best ideas and best practices to our industry."

The 2024 Opening Doors Awards recipients are as follows:

Recipient: TPG

Opening Doors Breaking Barriers Award (Firm)

The Opening Doors Breaking Barriers Award acknowledges TPG, a leading global alternative asset manager with $222 billion in assets under management (AUM), for its multi-pronged approach to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within its own firm, across its ecosystem of portfolio companies, and in the broader alternatives industry. Guided by the firm's DE&I Council, TPG focuses on recruiting, development and engagement, its Board Diversity Initiative, and the TPG NEXT fund, which backs the next generation of diverse managers. TPG remains deeply committed to using its voice and influence to drive progress and be part of long-term social change.

Recipient: Luis F. Rosa, Co-Founder, BLX

Opening Doors Champion Award (Individual)

Luis F. Rosa, Co-Founder of the BLatinX (BLX) Internship Program, is honored with the Opening Doors Champion Award for his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to advancing diversity and inclusion in the financial planning profession. Mr. Rosa's visionary initiatives have created opportunities for underrepresented individuals, driving meaningful progress and inspiring others to champion inclusivity within their organizations. He is a certified financial planner and founder of Build a Better Financial Future, in Pasadena, Calif.

Recipient: Thornburg Pathways Program, Thornburg Investment Management

Opening Doors At the Front Award (Program)

The Thornburg Pathways Program at Thornburg Investment Management in Santa Fe, N.M., is recognized with the Opening Doors At the Front Award for its innovative approach to fostering diversity and inclusion at the forefront of the industry. The Thornburg Pathways Program provides opportunities to New Mexico college students and helps diversify Thornburg's employee base.

Also honored during Opening Doors Impact Night, was longtime DE&I champion Mandell Crawley, Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Crawley was recognized for his work fostering a culture of belonging, enhancing employee experience and building a talented and diverse workforce.

"This year's Opening Doors Impact Night was a huge success and brought people together to celebrate progress," said Sarit Abramowicz, First Vice President and Program Director of the Gateway Foundation. "We are clearing the path for all professionals and look forward to another year of investing in a more inclusive future."

About Money Management Institute

Established in 1997, the Money Management Institute (MMI) is the industry association representing financial services firms that provide financial advice and investment advisory solutions to investors. Through conferences, educational resources, and thought leadership, MMI facilitates peer-to-peer connections, fosters industry knowledge and professionalism, and supports the development of the next generation of industry leadership. MMI member firms are dedicated to helping individual and institutional investors, at every level of assets, plan for and fulfill their financial goals. For more information, visit www.MMInst.org

About the Gateway Foundation

The Gateway Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established by the Money Management Institute to engage underrepresented communities in the financial services industry. The Foundation fosters increased access to financial literacy, industry awareness and job readiness, and professional development opportunities. Our initiatives help prepare, educate, and develop skills necessary for an impactful career in financial services organizations and as industry leaders.

Media Contacts

Elizabeth Shim/Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

(424) 317-4861 or (424) 317-4864

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Money Management Institute