Money Management Institute launches Academy in collaboration with NYU Stern Executive Education

The new venture further bolsters MMI's efforts to support NexGen investment professionals by providing education and professional development opportunities to people at the early stage of their careers

For participating firms, the Academy offers a resource for developing and retaining new talent

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Money Management Institute (MMI) is thrilled to announce the launch of Academy, its new professional development offering for future leaders in the financial services industry. Academy is a three-week career development program for NexGen investment professionals who have fewer than five years of experience. This program – delivered in collaboration with NYU Stern Executive Education – offers exposure to the latest management and leadership theories and applications as well as the varied roles, functions, and institutions of the financial services ecosystem.

Beginning this April, individuals who are accepted into the program will complete an online graduate-level curriculum, participate in experiential workshops at leading industry firms, and attend an in-person residency at NYU Stern School of Business. Successful completion of this hybrid experience will equip participants with NYU Stern Executive Education co-branded certificates, professional upskilling, and an expanded network.

With the new addition of Academy, MMI offers professional development for every career stage of the professional journey:

Academy for early talent (with 1-5 years of experience),

Leadership Pathway for emerging leaders (with 5-10 years of experience),

and the award-winning Executive IQ® by Money Management Institute program for senior leaders (with at least 10-15 years of experience).

"Investing in professional development opportunities for employees is critical for firms to survive and thrive in today's world," said Tim Williams, Director of Education Initiatives at MMI. "Firms in the investment management industry can now rely on MMI to provide all levels of their organization with timely education, necessary upskilling, and invaluable networking opportunities."

Participants in Academy will also gain access to MMI content, webinars, roundtables and events, and get discounted access to accreditations from CFA Institute, CAIA, Fi360 and Investments and Wealth Institute. For participants' firms, Academy offers a path toward retention and development of key young professionals, while also saving the time and resources needed to train new talent.

"We are proud to collaborate with NYU Stern Executive Education to offer Academy, which we know will have a profound impact on participants and their firms, and we hope this incredible learning opportunity will enhance the career growth of the industry's early talent," said Craig Pfeiffer, President and CEO of MMI. NYU Stern Executive Education certificate programs are led by Stern's world-renowned faculty and are designed for executives to retool, advance and expand their skills and knowledge.

Interested professionals and their management teams are encouraged to learn more about the Academy program on the MMI website ( www.mminst.org/academy ). Applications will be accepted through March 22, 2024 for this spring's cohort.

About the Money Management Institute (MMI):

Established in 1997, the Money Management Institute (MMI) is the industry association representing financial services firms that provide financial advice and investment advisory solutions to investors. Through conferences, educational resources, and thought leadership, MMI facilitates peer-to-peer connections, fosters industry knowledge and professionalism, and supports the development of the next generation of industry leadership. MMI member firms are dedicated to helping individual and institutional investors, at every level of assets, plan for and fulfill their financial goals. For more information, visit www.MMInst.org .

