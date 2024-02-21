Gateway Logistics Park, Building 100 Ready for Occupancy in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas, TX based Provident announces the completion of Gateway Logistics Park, Building 100 at 12221 Ashtabula Avenue in El Paso, TX .

Construction on the 308,270 SF speculative Class-A distribution / warehouse facility completed at the end of 2023 and is occupancy ready. The site is located 13.5 miles from El Paso International Airport and strategically positioned 7.5 miles from the Zaragoza Port of Entry. The building features 2,500 SF spec office space, 32' clear heights, a 190' truck court, 93 trailer spaces, 67 dock high doors, 2 drive-in ramps, and best in class visibility with over 500' of frontage along Loop 375.

El Paso is home to over seventy Fortune 500 companies and is the 6th largest city in Texas. The city is the largest bi-national industrial market in the nation with over 135 million SF and is roughly equidistant to both Houston and Los Angeles. At the forefront of a global shift in trade, El Paso stands to benefit tremendously from the nearshoring trend.

Over the past three years, Provident has rapidly grown their industrial portfolio with 5.2 MSF currently under construction or in pre-development across the Sunbelt with developments in Texas, Arizona, and the Carolinas. Case Van Lare and Chris Martin, who are leading the development for Provident, have partnered with Chad McCleskey of CBRE to represent leasing activities for Gateway Logistics Park.

About Provident Realty Advisors, Inc.

Provident Realty Advisors, Inc. is a privately held real estate and investment firm that has thrived through three decades and multiple market cycles with foresight, depth of experience, and a unique ability to adapt to shifting demands, market trends and challenging economic cycles. Provident seeks to provide exceptional risk-adjusted returns to its investor partners through superior development of opportunistic and value-added strategies. Since its formation in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in more than $5.5 billion worth of real estate projects across the country. For more information, please visit www.providentrealty.net.

