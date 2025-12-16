Provident Industrial Secures New Distribution Center in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based Provident, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Wayside Distribution Center in partnership with Inclenberg Investments. The deal successfully closed on November 12th, 2025, marking the second joint venture and a total of 320,000 SF of Class A institutional development between Provident Industrial and Inclenberg.

Wayside Distribution Center - Houston, TX

Wayside is a planned Class A, 157,300-square-foot industrial distribution facility situated on 10.25 acres along Schurmier Road in Houston's dynamic South submarket. Designed for modern logistics and distribution users, the project will feature a front-load configuration, 32' clear heights, 29 dock doors, 2 ramps, 50' x 52' typical column spacing, 60' speed bays, ESFR sprinklers, and 3-phase, 480V, 1,600-amp power. The fully fenced and access-controlled site will also include 114 auto parks and a powered gate for enhanced circulation and security.

"The site is strategically positioned within Houston's core logistics network and purpose-built for today's distribution and logistics operators. Wayside offers immediate access to labor, transportation corridors, and major commercial hubs. Its strategic size and location also position it as an ideal owner-user opportunity," noted Christen Vestal, Director of Provident Industrial's Houston Office. Vestal as well as Analyst Zane Warren are leading the development for Provident.

Positioned just minutes from major transportation corridors, including Beltway 8, Highway 288, and I-610, Wayside offers exceptional regional connectivity. The property provides convenient access to key demand drivers such as Hobby Airport (6 miles), Houston CBD (17 miles), the Port of Houston (32 miles), and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (35 miles). The surrounding labor pool is robust, with more than 1.6 million workers within a 20-mile radius.

Provident continues its strong national expansion with more than 8.2 million square feet of industrial product currently under construction or in pre-development across Texas, Arizona, and the Carolinas.

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm with over three decades of success across multiple market cycles driven by foresight, experience, and adaptability to changing markets. Provident focuses on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to investor partners through development of opportunistic and value-add strategies. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $6 billion in real estate projects nationwide. For more information, please visit www.provident.net.

Media Contact – Zane Warren; [email protected]

SOURCE Provident Realty Advisors, Inc.