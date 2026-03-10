Gateworks Unveils Catalina SBC Family: Industrial Edge AI Powered by NXP Semiconductors i.MX 95 Applications Processor

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateworks Corporation, a leader in industrial embedded technology, announced the expansion of its Catalina Single Board Computer (SBC) family. Engineered around the high-performance NXP® Semiconductors i.MX 95 applications processor, the Catalina platform is designed to bring transformative Edge AI, machine vision and autonomous capabilities to the harshest industrial environments.

NXP will feature the i.MX 95 processor with live application demonstrations at Embedded World, March 10-12th in Nuremberg, Germany.

An Engine for Industrial Innovation

The Catalina SBC is optimized for three primary pillars of modern industrial technology:

Machine Vision: High-throughput support for smart cameras, automated quality inspection, and OCR verification.

Robotics & Autonomy: A secure foundation for Sensor Fusion in AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robots) and AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles).

Predictive Maintenance: Real-time processing of vibration, acoustic and thermal data to preempt equipment failure.

Powered by NXP Gold Partnership

The Catalina series marks a deepening of the collaboration between Gateworks and NXP. As an NXP® Semiconductors Gold Partner, Gateworks ensures seamless integration of the NXP i.MX 95 SoC's advanced features, including the integrated eIQ® Neutron NPU and ISP.

"At NXP, we focus on enabling secure, scalable edge intelligence across industrial and embedded markets," said Robert Thompson, Director, Smart Connected Edge Ecosystem, NXP Semiconductors. "Gateworks brings proven engineering expertise, high-quality USA manufacturing, and a ruggedized platform approach to the i.MX 95 applications processor. Together, we will continue to empower customers to deploy sophisticated AI applications with confidence and speed."

Industrial-Grade Performance: 10GbE, FSA Modularity and Rugged Resilience

The Catalina family introduces a "no-compromise" architecture for high-bandwidth industrial applications. Available in the compact GW9200 (90 x 100mm) and GW9400 (170 x 100mm), the platform combines extreme networking with field-proven reliability:

Dedicated 10-Gigabit Ethernet port (GW9200) or an SFP+ cage (GW9400) for fiber/copper uplinks, enabling real-time, low-latency data backhaul.

Flexible Socket Adapter supports up to four sites for M.2 or Mini-PCIe modules, allowing seamless integration of AI accelerators like NXP's Ara240 Discrete NPU devices, NXP's IW623 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth, Wi-Fi HaLow 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NVMe storage, etc.

Built for extreme environments with a -40°C to +85°C operating range and a wide 8V to 60V DC input for heavy machinery and telecom power rails.

Integrated NXP EdgeLock® SE052F secure enclave provides FIPS 140-3 aligned protection and tamper-resistant key storage.

Future-Proofing for AI Acceleration

Recognizing the rapid evolution of AI models, Gateworks is designing modular expansion paths based on NXP's AI technology. This allows customers to scale AI performance as requirements grow without redesigning their base compute architecture.

"Catalina provides the 'industrial-grade' backbone that edge AI and intelligent automation have been waiting for," said Kelly Peralta, VP of Sales and Business Development at Gateworks. "By pairing NXP's cutting-edge silicon and AI acceleration with our US-based manufacturing and design expertise, we are helping our customers deploy smarter, more resilient systems at scale."

Experience i.MX 95 SoC Demonstrations at Embedded World North America

NXP will showcase application-driven demos focusing on industrial vision and robotics-ready architectures powered by the i.MX 95 SoC. Meet NXP at Embedded World, Booth 4A-222

Gateworks' i.MX 95-based Development Kits and production quantities are available now through distribution and directly through Gateworks.

For more information or to get started with an evaluation, view Catalina GW9200 Product Page.

Media Contact

Hailey Terrones

[email protected]

(760) 805-7500

SOURCE Gateworks Corporation