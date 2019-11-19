Gather 'Round the Drool Log with Beef. It's What's For Dinner. This Holiday Season

The Beef Drool Log can be found on YouTube and is sure add some holiday flavor to your workplace, a dinner party, or a night at home with the family. Shorter versions of the mouthwatering video will be showcased in the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. holiday digital marketing efforts on Hulu, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Holiday moviegoers will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Beef Drool Log in select movie theaters in 10 states between November 22 nd and December 5 th .

The Beef Drool Log is the latest video in the "Keep Sizzlin'" advertisement collection from Beef. It's What's For Dinner. The original sizzle video, featuring a strip steak crackling and popping as it cooks in a cast iron skillet, has been viewed more than 33 million times. Additional sizzle videos showcasing the popular beef preparation methods of smoking, stir-fry, sous vide, and grilling have more than 81 million views.

"Real beef's great taste and 'drool worthiness' cannot be replicated, which is why we think sizzle videos resonate so well with consumers," said Season Solorio, Senior Executive Director of brand marketing and communications, at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. "The holidays are the perfect time to build on the sizzle concept we know consumers love and add a touch of nostalgia by pairing two holiday favorites – beef and the traditional Yule Log video. The resulting Beef Drool Log is sure to be an instant holiday favorite and crowd pleaser."

The Beef Drool Log is a reminder that consumers love to gather around a roast for the holidays - be it on a screen or on the dinner table. In fact, 60 percent of annual roast sales are accounted for in December.i And, with more than 80 percent of beef grading the highest available USDA quality grades of Prime or Choice, its easier than ever to enjoy the juicy and delicious flavor of tender beef.

Clearly, the holidays just aren't the same without a perfectly cooked roast, and luckily, this year, families have a new helper when it comes to preparing the perfect cut of beef thanks to Chuck Knows Beef. Chuck, an all-knowing beef virtual assistant powered by Google Artificial Intelligence, has families covered with all the recipes and tips needed for a flawless holiday roast. From suggesting recipes the entire family will love to walking home chefs through the cooking process step-by-step, Chuck is the one helper that may actually be welcome in the kitchen this holiday season. Chuck can be accessed at ChuckKnowsBeef.com or on Amazon Alexa or Google Home devices.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

i Source: IRI/Freshlook Microstrategy, Total US MULO ending 10/28/18; Categorized by VMMeat System

