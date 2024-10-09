GATORADE AND PENN STATE JOIN FORCES FOR NITTANY LION FAN GIVEAWAY

News provided by

PepsiCo

Oct 09, 2024, 09:00 ET

In celebration of Penn State White Out, Gatorade is releasing limited-edition bottles for a select number of lucky winners

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of the Pepsi Penn State White Out collectible can in 2023, Gatorade has created a limited-edition run of 1,000 commemorative Gatorade x Penn State White Out Nittany Frost bottles. Filled with the refreshing Glacier Cherry flavor that Gatorade fans know and love, fans can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win one of the coveted bottles to celebrate the annual Penn State White Out game against the Washington Huskies on November 9, 2024.

Continue Reading
Open image in lightbox
Gatorade and Penn State Join Forces For Nittany Lion Fan Giveaway and Release Limited-Edition Bottles for a Select Number of Lucky Winners

Now through November 16, Penn State fans nationwide can enter the Gatorade Nittany Frost x Penn State White Out Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 1,000 exclusive white bottles. Simply visit gatoradepromos.com/whiteout to find official rules and enter. In addition to the national sweepstakes, Gatorade will host a tailgate at the Penn State White Out game on November 9 with fan giveaways, product sampling and a 360-degree photobooth to capture memories from the day.

"We're proud to be long-time partners with Penn State and look forward to another year of fueling Nittany Lion fans with exclusive offerings," said Matt Nielsten, PepsiCo Beverages North America Senior Marketing Director in the North Division. "This year, we're excited to release a run of only 1,000 limited-edition all-white Gatorade bottles to commemorate the Penn State White Out game and fandom for the football season."

Stay up to date on the latest PepsiCo news and products by visiting pepsico.com and following @pepsico on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Media Contacts:
[email protected]

Corey Manuel
[email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

7UP® ELEVATES ITS MIXOLOGY GAME WITH A NEW GLOBAL CAMPAIGN AND REFRESHING BRAND PLATFORM

7UP® ELEVATES ITS MIXOLOGY GAME WITH A NEW GLOBAL CAMPAIGN AND REFRESHING BRAND PLATFORM

#LEVELUPWITH7UP - 7UP® is excited to reveal its latest campaign 'Level Up With 7UP' a new global platform dedicated to those who are looking to...
The Mountain is Calling! Mountain Time is the Official, Unofficial Time Zone of Mountain Dew

The Mountain is Calling! Mountain Time is the Official, Unofficial Time Zone of Mountain Dew

While encouraging fans to get off their asses and live life to the fullest, Mountain Dew is taking DO THE DEW a step further by announcing that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Beverages

Beverages

Sporting Events

Sporting Events

General Sports

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics