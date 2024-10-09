GATORADE AND PENN STATE JOIN FORCES FOR NITTANY LION FAN GIVEAWAY

In celebration of Penn State White Out, Gatorade is releasing limited-edition bottles for a select number of lucky winners

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of the Pepsi Penn State White Out collectible can in 2023, Gatorade has created a limited-edition run of 1,000 commemorative Gatorade x Penn State White Out Nittany Frost bottles. Filled with the refreshing Glacier Cherry flavor that Gatorade fans know and love, fans can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win one of the coveted bottles to celebrate the annual Penn State White Out game against the Washington Huskies on November 9, 2024.

Now through November 16, Penn State fans nationwide can enter the Gatorade Nittany Frost x Penn State White Out Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 1,000 exclusive white bottles. Simply visit gatoradepromos.com/whiteout to find official rules and enter. In addition to the national sweepstakes, Gatorade will host a tailgate at the Penn State White Out game on November 9 with fan giveaways, product sampling and a 360-degree photobooth to capture memories from the day.

"We're proud to be long-time partners with Penn State and look forward to another year of fueling Nittany Lion fans with exclusive offerings," said Matt Nielsten, PepsiCo Beverages North America Senior Marketing Director in the North Division. "This year, we're excited to release a run of only 1,000 limited-edition all-white Gatorade bottles to commemorate the Penn State White Out game and fandom for the football season."

