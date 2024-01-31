Gatorade Partners with DJ Khaled to Launch Free Membership Platform, Gatorade iD

The first-ever "Gatorade x DJ Khaled" capsule collaboration released via Gatorade iD signals the next phase of the brand's digital transformation

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Gatorade ushers in a new digital era with the official launch of their free and personalized membership platform, Gatorade iD. To coincide with the launch of the platform, Gatorade has partnered with DJ Khaled to release the "Gatorade x DJ Khaled" capsule collaboration. The collaboration is the first in a series of Gatorade iD drops and will be available exclusively for purchase for Gatorade iD members on Gatorade.com starting Thursday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET for $140.

The "Gatorade x DJ Khaled" capsule collaboration will include a DJ Khaled-personalized Gx Bottle and towel, along with a Jordan Brand hoodie sweatshirt.

Gx Bottle: Features a unique design to celebrate the vibrancy of DJ Khaled's hometown of Miami, FL.

Features a unique design to celebrate the vibrancy of DJ Khaled's hometown of Towel: Design brings DJ Khaled's unique "We the Best" energy to the iconic Gatorade towel seen on the sidelines and used by professional athletes all over the world.

Design brings DJ Khaled's unique "We the Best" energy to the iconic Gatorade towel seen on the sidelines and used by professional athletes all over the world. Jordan Brand Hoodie: Fleece pullover hoodie, made from heavyweight French terry merges the three iconic brands of Gatorade, We The Best and Jordan Brand .

"I've loved Gatorade since I was a kid and to this day, I have it in the studio with me to fuel my creativity," said DJ Khaled. "I'm so blessed they gave me the keys to create this legendary capsule. Gatorade, We The Best and Jordan Brand...we all icons and this is just proof!"

Gatorade believes that every athlete's journey is unique. Leaning into data, athlete insights and digital innovations, Gatorade iD is a free membership platform with exclusive benefits and an all-access pass to personalized equipment, limited edition drops, discounts, and free shipping on any purchase. Consumers can sign up for Gatorade iD on Gatorade.com now to fuel their own expression with personalized equipment and can get access to limited edition drops. Using Gatorade iD, users can upload their team logo, use one of 30 pre-loaded mascots and select from over 10 different colors and patterns to create their very own personalized bottle.

"Since debuting the Gx platform in 2015, innovations have fueled the brand's evolution from a sports drink to a fully connected performance and wellness ecosystem. More recently, Gx Collabs first gave Gatorade roster athletes a chance to use Gx bottles as blank canvases for self-expression. We are excited to bring a personalization capability that was once only available to pro athletes to every athlete worldwide. In the future, Gatorade iD will add rewards and broader personalization to become each athlete's curated corner of the Gatorade universe," said Gatorade Chief Brand Officer, Anuj Bhasin. "DJ Khaled sits at the intersection of sport, music, entertainment and now, Gatorade culture. We're extremely excited to partner with him on the launch of Gatorade iD."

This is just the start – throughout 2024 and beyond, Gatorade iD members will have even more expansive personalization options and access to limited edition drops, plus additional discounts, rewards and ways to earn points with every purchase on Gatorade.com and in store. As the platform evolves to become a curated corner of the Gatorade universe, follow @Gatorade and visit www.Gatorade.com to stay up to date with the latest information and news on future Gatorade iD collaborations.

