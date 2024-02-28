GATORADE WATER SPLASHES ONTO SHELVES NATIONWIDE, ENTERING A NEW CATEGORY

The Experts in Hydration Bring the Swagger of Gatorade to its First Unflavored Water

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gatorade today announced the national launch of its first unflavored water – Gatorade Water – bringing the trust and credibility of the leading sports drink to a new aisle.

Gatorade Water is alkaline with a pH of 7.5 or higher, electrolyte infused for a refreshing, crisp taste, and the bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic. The premium water was developed for active people looking for an all-day hydration option. It's meant for those who are out there making moves, who understand that staying hydrated isn't just a benefit, it's a fundamental human need.

"Today's athletes are more wellness-minded than ever, and they expect Gatorade to meet all of their hydration needs, 24/7," said Anuj Bhasin, chief brand officer at Gatorade. "Gatorade Water is an all-day hydration option for all active people, no matter who they are or how they move, from the leader in sports fuel that they know and trust."

Gatorade Water is launching with a surround-sound 360-marketing campaign titled "Always in Motion," which captures the spirit of the athlete who's making moves and making progress every day.

A bold, digital-first campaign features disruptors in the world of movement who flow the way water moves. World-renowned dancers, choreographers and producers, Les Twins, Emmy nominated choreographer and professional dancer Witney Carson and choreographer and dancer Aliya Janell , bring the fluidity of water to movement and mindset. Campaign visuals feature Les Twins captured mid-isolation while finishing each other's moves in the "Twins-Style" hip hop that they've popularized. Witney Carson's incredible grace is on display as she effortlessly floats across the spaces. Aliya Janell's energy can be felt bursting through the visuals, while dancing in heels, her signature look.

Gatorade Water will also be featured in linear television commercials that are made to move people in inspiring ways. The hero creative features longboarders, dancers and other movers, alongside Gatorade's lower sugar lineup that is for keeping all athletes hydrated, regardless of level of activity.

The "Always in Motion" campaign includes a robust digital out-of-home execution across the U.S., premium online video and digital and social platform support. The linear spots will run across tentpole sport moments throughout the spring, including college basketball in March, NBA regular season and playoffs, and WNBA tip-off.

Gatorade Water will also be inspiring those following the Gatorade social handles to keep making moves through hype content and more. And those based in cities known for always being on-the-go -- New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago -- can keep an eye out for ways to get moving with the brand.

Gatorade Water is now available in stores nationwide, on Amazon and at Gatorade.com . The product is available in 1L bottles for all-day hydration (suggested retail price $2.39-$2.99) and 700ml bottles that feature a sport cap (suggested retail price $1.99-$2.69).

About The Gatorade Portfolio

The Gatorade Portfolio, a division of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), is a connected performance and wellness ecosystem built to fuel all athletes and exercisers. Bringing together Gatorade, Fast Twitch, Propel, Evolve and Muscle Milk, the Gatorade Portfolio is the most complete offering in the category today, with a broad range of personalized solutions at every stage of the athlete journey. This integrated system of brands is built on Gatorade's 59-year history of studying athletes and is fueling the future of athletic performance and wellness by delivering solutions across hydration, protein, energy and all-day nutrition to fuel consumers, no matter how or why they sweat. For more information and a full list of product offerings, please visit www.gatorade.com .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

