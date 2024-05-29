Gatorade's Iconic "Is It In You?" Tagline Returns for Largest Campaign in Brand History

The brand is tapping its star-studded roster to inspire the next generation of athletes to focus on their inner "IT" as surprising new data from Gatorade shows external pressures are keeping Gen Z out of sports

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gatorade, the world's most superior sports drink, announced the return of its iconic tagline, "Is It In You?", with the largest campaign in the brand's history. The tagline, first cemented into sports culture in the 1990s and early 2000s with Michael Jordan dripping in Gatorade-colored sweat, reintroduces the concept of "IT" – the inner drive that fuels greatness – with a modern twist for a new generation of athletes. The original campaign, which helped fuel Gatorade's growth, returns as the brand maintains its strong position leading the sports drink category.

Gatorade | IT HASN’T CHANGED

Being an athlete looks a lot different in 2024 than it did three decades ago, and it comes with a new set of pressures and distractions. Ultimately, that's keeping the next generation out of the game, according to new data from Gatorade that shows among Gen Z athletes who stopped playing sports, 53% cited it was due to external factors like social pressures and unrealistic expectations. As the leading sports drink brand, Gatorade is tapping its elite roster to help relaunch "Is It In You?" and rally athletes everywhere to silence the noise and focus on what's inside.

"As the brand that has been on the sidelines fueling athletes for decades, we're committed to not only helping them stay in the game but also celebrating their unique 'IT'," said Gatorade Chief Brand Officer, Anuj Bhasin. "The return of 'Is It In You?', our biggest campaign of all time, is about acknowledging how much the sports landscape has changed, while reminding athletes that one thing hasn't – the inner drive that fuels you – and that's what matters most."

"Is It In You?" makes its modern-day debut with a powerful 60-second film, "IT Hasn't Changed", to remind athletes everywhere that it's not about hype, clout, clicks or likes – it's inner drive that fuels greatness. The film is narrated by none other than Michael Jordan, Gatorade's longest standing athlete partner, and features the stories of how several of Gatorade's roster athletes – including Josh Allen, Caitlin Clark, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Jayson Tatum, A'ja Wilson, and DJ Lagway, Gatorade's 2023-2024 National Football Player of the Year – have overcome their own obstacles by tapping into their personal "IT".

"With 'Is It In You?' in the '90s, we inspired a generation," said Michael Jordan, Gatorade's longest standing athlete partner, six-time NBA Champion, five-time NBA MVP and 14-time NBA All-Star. "The return of 'Is It In You?' is another chapter in greatness for Gatorade, a brand that has fueled champions for decades and relentlessly serves athletes on and off the field."

The film made its debut during the NBA Western Conference Finals Game 4 last night, and the campaign will be unmissable throughout the summer, including a colored sweat takeover on social media from Gatorade's athlete roster, custom filters on Snapchat and Instagram for consumers to recreate the iconic colored sweat images, just like their favorite Gatorade athletes, billboards in cities across the country, and more. Fans should make sure to follow along on Gatorade's social media accounts in the coming weeks to see what else the brand is dropping to celebrate the return of "Is It In You?".

The campaign launch comes on the heels of a strong first half for the brand. Maintaining its position as the leading sports drink and continuing to expand the portfolio in new spaces such as equipment, beverage enhancers, enhanced water and more – Gatorade is the most complete portfolio of athletic solutions on the market today.

