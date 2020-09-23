Gatsby and Contentstack Announce Partnership to Help Modern Enterprises Build Lightning Fast, MACH-Enabled Websites

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), and Gatsby , a modern web framework for creating high-performance websites and applications, today announced a strategic partnership. This alliance will allow enterprises to accelerate digital experience innovation by creating modern high-performance websites that are optimized for speed, security and scalability. Combining Contentstack's headless CMS with Gatsby's web framework enables businesses to deliver the digital content, sites and apps to bring new personalized, omnichannel experiences to life.

"In today's digital world speed matters -- losing customers to a slow, low-performing website is not acceptable," said Peter Fogelsanger, Global Head of Partnerships at Contentstack. "Ensuring that the storytelling from the content creators is delivered to customers quickly and seamlessly is critical to every company's success. This partnership with Gatsby makes it possible. Businesses can bring together their marketing and development teams to deliver blazing fast websites and applications with the best, most up-to-date digital content for their customers."

Joint customer Berl itz , the leading language education company, called the marriage of Gatsby and Contentstack a "no brainer" when it came to improving page speed and performance. "We had a lead conversion increase of 126% and pages that load 133% faster, exceeding our highest expectations," said Peter Gorman, Global Vice President of Product and Technology for Berlitz.

Enterprise application software leader SAP also uses Contentstack and Gatsby in its SAP Community . "Gatsby is the perfect sidekick for Contentstack that delivers an outstanding self-authoring and publishing experience for SAP Community, bringing content edits time down from days to minutes," said Oliver Kohl, Head of CxP Engineering at SAP.

Contentstack is the pioneering API-first enterprise SaaS platform at the intersection of content management and digital experiences. The first headless CMS to enable business and IT to easily collaborate, Contentstack removes silos between business units and enables organizations to provide unparalleled customer experiences. This partnership offers an enterprise-class, cloud-native solution to provide the best possible speed, security and flexibility for creating digital experiences. Joint customers will have access to an API-connector between the Contentstack and Gatsby technologies.

"Working with Contentstack allows marketing and content to harmonize with the development team," said Linda Watkins, Vice President of Partnerships at Gatsby. "When both business and technical teams are enabled by a microservices-based architecture, the agility in adapting and improving customer experiences is a game changer. Gatsby Cloud enables businesses to integrate seamlessly with Contentstack's API to manage content and control publishing. Our joint customers can more easily deliver the best digital experiences and truly stand out from their competition."

Gatsby is a Contentstack Catalyst , part of the ecosystem of companies using a microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS, headless (MACH) architecture to bring award-winning technology, best practices and a proven methodology for delivering exceptional digital omnichannel engagement to market. Additionally, Contentstack offers a tutorial providing step-by-step instructions on how to create a website using Gatsby and Contentstack.

About Gatsby, Inc.

Gatsby is a web development framework that brings together all the best, modern ways to build on the web. Specifically designed to help front end engineers leverage the advantages of cloud native architecture, Gatsby provides the most collaborative, secure, and performant way to build modern websites with access to a broad ecosystem of tools and enhancements via easy to setup integrations. Used by Fortune 500 companies including ButcherBox, Capital One, DraftKings, IBM, Impossible Food, the company is backed by Index Ventures, CRV, Trinity Ventures, Dig Ventures, Mango Capital, Fathom Capital, and prominent angel investors. Learn more at www.gatsbyjs.com .

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). The preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers, Contentstack was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. Contentstack is a founding member of the MACH Alliance , an industry organization that advocates for an open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystem that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. For more information, visit http://www.contentstack.com .

