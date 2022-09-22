Gaudio Lab Earns CTA Approval for its OTT Loudness Management Technology

Cutting-edge sound feature provides comfortable audio experience with metadata technology designed to resolve lagging OTT consumer volume issues

Gaudio Lab garners global recognition by receiving international accredited standard

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaudio Lab, a leading audio technology company, today announced that its loudness normalizing technology, 'Loudness Management 1 (LM1)' has been referenced in the standard ANSI/CTA-2075.1, Loudness Standard for Over the Top Television (OTT) and Online Video Distribution (OVD) for Mobile and Fixed Devices – LM1, developed by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Video Systems Committee and accredited as an American National Standards.

CTA, North America's largest technology trade association with members from the world's leading innovators – from startup to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES ® - the most influential tech event in the world.

Gaudio's LM1 technology provides optimal sound levels tailored to an individual's playback environment and device regardless of types of streaming media services and platforms the individual listens to. Simultaneously, the technology utilizes metadata to resolve volume deviation as audio signals are stored on servers to significantly reduce the risk of damaging or altering original content. The system also features advanced adaptability whereby it is easily activated to suit diverse listening environments.

"The adoption of the CTA standard signifies that Gaudio Lab's loudness management system is accredited as an audio innovation that can bring forward better sounding experiences to users on a universal level," said Henney Oh, CEO of Gaudio Lab. "We will focus on developing unique audio technologies from the perspective of end users in order to deliver even further enhanced listening experiences."

"The approval of this new standard helps to support the growth of continued innovation for loudness by describing a process for extrinsic loudness metadata that is matched to the coded audio.," said Kerri Haresign, Director of Technology & Standards at CTA. "This standard builds off of ANSI/CTA-2075 which specifies how devices, whether mobile or fixed, that receive OTT and OVD services and create audio output either through a built-in loudspeaker or through an interface to an external transducer or another A/V device managing loudness."

With the CTA Standard, electronics compatible with the standard, including iOS and Android mobile devices, TVs and automobiles will be able to support enhanced loudness normalizing systems through Gaudio Lab's LM1. Meanwhile, the feature was already standardized by the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) in December 2020, under the title 'Metadata for Loudness Management of Streaming Services,' paving the way for Korean standard to be global standard.

About Gaudio Lab

Gaudio Lab is an audio technology start-up which was founded in 2015, after the company's spatial audio technology for headphones was adopted as the binaural renderer for the ISO/IEC MPEG-H Audio standard in 2014. Ever since its establishment, the company has developed technologies and solutions which deliver superior audio experiences wherever there is sound, navigation across reality and virtuality to bring optimized audio to diverse platforms such as earbuds, smartphones, OTT, VR/AR, theaters and more. The company is backed from top global strategic investors as Softbank Ventures, Samsung Venture Investment and Naver(KRX: 035420).

SOURCE Gaudio Lab